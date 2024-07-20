I love Transformers toys, and resisting these 6 Prime Day deals is taking every single ounce of my energon

We're now approaching the end of Amazon's epic Prime Day sale event in Australia, which will officially be over as Sunday, July 21 comes to a close. And while we've spotlighted many excellent tech items for serious grown-ups so far, in these final hours we thought we'd showcase some deals for those of us who are still kids at heart.

There's nothing quite like the nostalgia-based dopamine hit that comes from collecting toys as an adult. It helps that us '80s and '90s kids actually had cool toys growing up, because all of those beloved properties are back with a vengeance in 2024.

Personally, I love Transformers toys, because the ingenuity and craftsmanship that goes into those multi-form figures never ceases to amaze.

That said, some of the best Transformers toys can be quite expensive, depending on their size class (Core, Deluxe, Voyager, Leader, Commander and Titan) and design complexity.

Thankfully, many excellent Transformers toys have been discounted for Prime Day, so I've taken the liberty of highlighting the figures I'm thinking of buying. So if you've got 'The Touch', you should check out the six Prime Day deals below which I believe are more than meets the eye.

As is always the case with Prime Day, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on these offers. Thankfully, membership is free for the first 30 days for new members.

Best Prime Day Transformers deals

Studio Series: Leader Class — Bumblebee Concept Art Megatron (SS109) | AU$99.99 AU$75.96 (save AU$24.03) While he never made the cut in 2018's Bumblebee movie, Megatron very nearly appeared during the film's Cybertron sequence, and this is what he would've looked like. One of the more anticipated Transformers figures to be released recently, this Studio Series: Leader Class figure finally gave fans a highly detailed movie version of Megatron with a G1-inspired design.

Legacy United: Titan Class — Armada Universe Tidal Wave | AU$319.99 AU$255.20 (save AU$64.79) As a Titan Class figure, this Armada Universe version of Tidal Wave is huge. We're talking 48 centimetres tall when standing in bot mode. Not only does it transform from a bot into a battle station, it also breaks apart into three separate vehicles. On top of this, Tidal Wave can also combine with Armada Universe Megatron or Armada Universe Galvatron.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Transformers Toy Party Wallop | AU$99.99 AU$75.96 (save AU$24.03) The toy world loves a good mash-up, and this collaboration between Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an especially fun one. Starting out as the TMNT Party Wagon, this toy transforms into a bot version of any of the four turtles (depending on which headband and weapons you display it with). How cool is that?

Legacy United: Voyager Class — Cybertron Universe Starscream | AU$58.49 AU$40.24 (save AU$18.25) A fan-favourite figure, this Voyager Class version of Starscream based on the animated series Transformers: Cybertron is beautifully articulated and has a stunning sculpt. While its transformation is a little more complex than it needs to be, this release is a resounding success for fans of the franchise.

Masterpiece MP-44S Optimus Prime | AU$449.99 AU$351.96 (save AU$98.03) Masterpiece figures are as premium as it gets when it comes to officially licensed Transformers figures, and this MP-44S version of Optimus Prime by Takara Tomy is one of the best. Boasting a classic G1 design that looks right out of the original cartoons, and a high level of articulation, the MP-44S looks fantastic in a variety of poses.

Generations Legacy Series: Leader Class — Blitzwing | AU$104.99 AU$74.29 (save AU$30.70) This terrific Leader Class release of fan-favourite Blitzwing is a triple changer — it can transform into a bot, a tank and a jet plane, and each form looks fantastic. If you love fun but complex transformations with lots of steps, this figure is a must-buy.