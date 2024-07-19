Headphones on a budget — 5 wireless earbuds I’d buy for under AU$100 this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is well and truly underway, with some of the best Amazon AU deals serving up big discounts on top-rated wireless earbuds. If you're looking to save big on a new pair of in-ears, or you're just stepping into the world of wire-free headphones, nabbing a pair for under AU$100 is no easy feat.

As a tech writer, coming across great deals for tight budgets (like mine) is almost always a big win. Sometimes spending big money on a premium pair of buds can feel like throwing money down the drain, especially when premium features like great ANC and ambient mode are thrown onto the price tag.

Thankfully, after digging through Prime Day sales, I've found some cheaper alternatives that offer high-end features — all for less than AU$100.

Right now, Amazon has slashed prices on a range of bestselling earbuds, including well-known brands such as JLab, JBL and EarFun, with pairs starting from as little as AU$35 a pop.

But you better act fast — some of the best earbuds have sold like hotcakes during this huge six-day sale. So if you want to nab a pair or two, you'll have until this Sunday, 21 July or until stock runs out (or whichever happens first!).

Soundcore by Anker P20i | AU$39.99 AU$29.59 (save AU$10.40) Slashed by 26%, these Soundcore by Anker buds have received a whopping 25K customer reviews on Amazon, with users liking the instant connectivity between devices, and overall sound quality. The charging case itself holds an extra 30 hours of runtime between charges too, so it doesn't have to be plugged in as often. These buds are available in Black and White options under the same listing.

JLab Go Air Tones | AU$49.95 AU$34.97 (save AU$14.98) These JLab buds are a step away from their usual vibrant hues, as the in-ears were designed to complement the user's skin tone. With decent sound quality, reliable controls, 8 hours of runtime on one charge, and seven specialised colourways developed to flatter every skin tone, you can't go wrong with picking up the Go Air Tones for AU$35.

EarFun Air Pro 3 | AU$134.95 from AU$76.99 (save up to AU$57.96) We gave these buds a big tick of approval in our review, as they boast some solid ANC, long-lasting battery life, and comfortable wear at an affordable price. We did find some faults though, like sound quality can be inconsistent across songs, but they are still rank as some of the best buds under AU$100 that we've tested. This discount is only available for the Black colourway, but you can pick up the Oat White and Pink options for AU$79.99.

JBL Live Free 2 (black) | AU$199 AU$89.30 (save AU$109.70) While we haven't gotten to try these out yet, the JBL Live Free 2 buds have gotten some exceptional online reviews, with users praising the great sound output and active noise cancellation. Plus these buds offer up to 35 hours of playtime and have 6 built-in mics to pick up your voice and limit noise when taking calls. This deal is exclusively available in the black colourway, however, other colourways have been discounted and start at just AU$93.10 for a Rose-coloured pair.

Do note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these sweet earbuds deals. Not a member yet? New members can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days using the links below.