Hurry! This Core i9-equipped mini PC is $180 off ahead of the holidays

There are hundreds of Christmas deals happening this week. However, if you're looking for a mini PC, here's one deal you can't miss.

Right now, you can get the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro for $719 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMSGT13I9". Plus, you'll automatically get a free KM-Combo 1 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set. That's $180 off the full cost of the PC.

We haven't reviewed this model, but previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. In fact, they make some of the best mini PCs you can buy. They're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and they also provide maximum value for your dollar.