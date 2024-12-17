Hurry! This Core i9-equipped mini PC is $180 off ahead of the holidays

An epic holiday deal on a powerful mini PC

Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro
There are hundreds of Christmas deals happening this week. However, if you're looking for a mini PC, here's one deal you can't miss.

Right now, you can get the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro for $719 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMSGT13I9". Plus, you'll automatically get a free KM-Combo 1 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set. That's $180 off the full cost of the PC.

Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro
Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro: was $899 now $719 at Geekom US

The Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Note: Use coupon code "TOMSGT13I9" to get this price at checkout.
Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro
Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro: was £899 now £719 at Geekom UK

If you live in the UK, you can get the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro for £719. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Note: Use coupon code "TOMSGT13I9" to get this price at checkout.

From its Core i9-13900H CPU to its generous 32GB of RAM, the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro is packed with power. The configuration on sale also includes a 2TB SSD, two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

We haven't reviewed this model, but previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. In fact, they make some of the best mini PCs you can buy. They're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and they also provide maximum value for your dollar.

