Hurry! The best iPhone 16 Pro Cyber Monday deal is still live — just 1 cent on Amazon now

There were some epic phone deals this past weekend, and while a lot of them have expired, I'm shocked to see that one of my favorite is still in stock.

Right now you can get a brand new iPhone 16 for only $0.01 from Amazon with Boost Mobile. A few things you need to know about this deal. First, it requires that you to activate your iPhone and then pay $65 per month for 36 months via Boost. The plan includes unlimited talk/text/5G data. Additionally, you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for $0.01 from Amazon.

Apple iPhone 16: was $829 now $0.01 at Amazon The iPhone 16 is everything that we love about Apple in one handy package. It's fast, reliable and will receive the majority of the Apple Intelligence features as they release. It's a phone designed for Apple fans, but might turn a few heads from Android fans too.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon Yes, you read the price right. The iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB is just $.01 at Amazon right now when you sign up with a Boost Mobile plan. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we liked the larger 6.3-inch display, handy Apple Intelligence features (like Writing Tools and the new Siri) and the improved 5x telephoto zoom camera. And we saw great battery life over 14 hours in our testing. I'd grab this deal right now.

Boost uses these kinds of deals to help sell itself as the fourth major network in the US alongside AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The company does have its own wireless network, including 5G, but it does use other carriers towers to supplement its coverage. You likely won't have any issues while using the phone, but it should be noted that the connection might be spottier depending on what towers are nearby.

As for the phone, the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 stands apart from the other iPhones of the past simply because it, as we said in our review, feels more like a Pro than we would expect. Not only are you getting a stylish new design with a bold blue color, but there's also a 6.1-inch display and both a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide. All of this is controlled by Apple's stellar A18 chip that outclasses most other chips in its class.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro gets a slightly larger 6.3-inch display and the 5x tetraprism zoom from the Max without a price hike. Add in promising Apple Intelligence features, a smarter Siri and longer battery life, and this is a compelling flagship phone.