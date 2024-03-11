Hurry! Massive Dell sale knocks $1,000 off XPS, Alienware, more

Dell Canada is celebrating March with a huge sitewide sale on some of our favorite laptops and desktops. Dell semi-annual sales are pretty common, but this sale is more aggressive than usual with discounts on entry-level machines, premium gaming rigs, and big-screen monitors.

I've combed through some of today's deals to surface the very best sales. I've hand-picked deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend. Currently, one of the best deals is XPS 13 for CAD $1,299 at Dell. The model on sale packs a Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's $200 off and one of the better configurations we've seen on sale. Below are other deals I'd recommend during TechFest. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Dell sitewide spring sale

Best sales

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $359 now CAD $299 @ Dell

The Dell S2721QS is a 4K monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features HDR support. It offers HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $629 now CAD $499 @ Dell

This is an excellent deal that knocks $130 off the Inspiron 15. Its stunning visuals are thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $1,499 now CAD $1,299 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,899 now CAD $1,599 @ Dell

One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale for Dell TechFest. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.