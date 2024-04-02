Hurry! Apple's new MacBook Air M3 just dropped to all-time low price at Amazon

Small but mighty, the new MacBook Air is Apple's most powerful lightweight laptop to date thanks to the addition of the M3 chip (and the best MacBook overall for most people, in our opinion). Its newness is part of its allure, and even though it isn't yet a month old, that hasn't stopped one e-tailer giant from marking it down in price.

In fact, you can get the new 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) for $1,204 at Amazon. (As long as you don't mind the Starlight finish, that is.) It's the lowest price we've seen so far and the only one being offered across multiple retailers.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX251F4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $1,204 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed), and Apple also claims it's 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal is valid for the Starlight model only.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6565848&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-15-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-starlight%2F6565848.p%3FskuId%3D6565848&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814983-REG/apple_mryr3ll_a_15_macbook_air_m3.html/?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,234 @ B&H Photo

For a screen that's two inches larger, the 15-inch MacBook Air still only weighs in at just 3.5 pounds (when compared to its 2.7-lb. counterpart). But that isn't the main reason Tom's Guide editors love it—it also boasts an impressively long-lasting battery life (15:03), making it a great fit for those who need a bigger display, but don't want to pay the markup for a Pro.

While the M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air is still a really great laptop (you can get the base 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $999 at Best Buy), we think it's worth coughing up a few extra bucks to upgrade to the M3. For more deals, be sure to bookmark our best Apple deals guide as we update it routinely with discounts like this.