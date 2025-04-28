Hurry and save $250 on this killer OLED gaming monitor from Samsung

I review PCs for a living, and for my money one of the most meaningful upgrades you can buy is a good-looking OLED monitor that makes everything you do on your PC (from games to movies) look better.

Trick is, they can be pricey. That's why I wanted to spotlight the deal that's going on right now which drops the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 QD-OLED monitor to $549 at Amazon. That's $250 off the usual $799 price tag.

This is the lowest price I've seen this OLED gaming monitor at since the holidays, which makes it an awfully appealing deal given how dynamic and uncertain pricing has been around PC gear during the ongoing U.S. tariff situation.

I also think this display really hits a sweet spot of price, performance and beauty, especially at this discounted price. I say that because I think this display's 1440p resolution is a good middle ground between 1080p and 4K that gives you a nice sharpness boost over 1080p without requiring one of the best gaming PCs in the world to run the latest games at good to great framerates.

Plus, the 27-inch 16:9 QD-OLED panel supports HDR so you can count on being able to enjoy top-tier visuals in HDR-capable movies and games.

You can use this monitor for both your gaming PC and your favorite gaming console at the same time, too, since it comes sporting two HDMI 2.2 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 jack. You can also use the monitor as a USB hub since it has a pair of USB-A ports built in for connecting accessories like a mouse and keyboard, which make this a great monitor for productivity work as well as gaming when the work is done.

For all these reasons and more, the 30% discount on this G6 is one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen this month, so make sure to snag it while you can if you're in the market for a new monitor.