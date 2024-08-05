Hurry! Adobe's ultimate photo editing software is 15% off right now

It's official: Back to school season is here and there are hundreds of back to school sales live right now on everything from laptops to tablets. However, we've spotted one deal that's particularly great for students interested in digital art and photography.

For a limited time, you can get Adobe Photoshop CC for just $19.54/month for your first three months. That's 15% off its full price. After your first three months are over, you can choose to pay the full price ($22.99/month) or cancel your subscription.

Adobe Photoshop CC: 15% off first three months @ Adobe

Adobe Photoshop delivers a ton of AI-based improvements to your workflow with simple, one-click operations that save time and effort. From improving portraits to editing landscapes, in our Adobe Photoshop CC 2021 review, we said the Editor's Choice program simplifies complex, labor intensive operations and amplifies Photoshop's functionality for photographers, graphic designers, and artists.

Adobe Photoshop CC holds a spot in our roundup of the best photo editing software. Photoshop CC includes a wide array of tools that let you do everything from edit photos to create unique photos. It also relies on Sensei, Adobe's highly touted artificial intelligence engine. With AI, you can facilitate a host of impressive features.

Note: This deal is valid through August 16 only. It's a rare discount, so we recommend taking advantage of it soon.