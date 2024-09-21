Huge Skechers summer clearance event — 7 sneaker deals I'd buy now from $44
Step into tons of great Skechers deals
We still have a few weeks to go before October Prime Day is in full swing, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to save big on this cult-favorite footwear brand. Right now, Skechers is slashing up to 40% of the price of its best-selling sneakers and sandals as part of its summer clearance sale.
If you're looking to take up running now that it's not quite so hot out, we recommend the Skechers Men's Go Run Elevate 2.0 from $59 at Skechers. They offer next-level comfort and performance, and we rank them as the best Skechers for beginner runners. Or if you're looking to get your steps in at a lighter pace, there's the Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy starting at $48 on Skechers' website, which feature an incredibly lightweight and supportive fit.
Skechers' summer clearance sale runs through Monday, September 23. Keep in mind that prices vary depending on your choice of size and color, so be sure to shop around for different color options to find the biggest savings. For even more ways to save, check out the best Skechers deals going on at Amazon right now as well as our top picks for deals in Amazon's Crocs sale.
Skechers deals — Quick links
- shop the full Skechers summer clearance event
- Go Walk 5 (Men's): was $75 now $44
- Go Walk Joy (Women's): was $65 now $48
- Go Run Elevate 2.0 (Men's): was $80 now $59
- D'Lites (Women's): was $85 now $59
- Go Walk Flex (Men's): was $80 now $59
- Go Run Consistent 2.0 (Women's): was $70 now $48
- Go Walk Arch Fit 2.0 (Women's): was $80 now $63
Best deals now
Skechers Go Walk 5 (Men's): was $75 now $44 @ Skechers
This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.
Skechers Go Walk Joy (Women's): was $65 now $48 @ Skechers
Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, with prices starting from $48. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialized Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support, all while being extremely lightweight.
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 (Men's): was $80 now $59 @ Skechers
Wear these sporty and stylish kicks all day and you'll be amazed by their comfort. They feature Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that is lightweight and responsive, as well as an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole that energizes every step. Plus, you can't beat their soft and breathable knit material.
Skechers D'Lites (Women's): was $85 now $59 @ Skechers
These comfortable sneakers add a touch of groovy vibes to your step. Featuring a classic sporty look, lace-up style, and cushioned air-cooled memory foam insole, these are a great pair of sneakers to help you get your steps in.
Skechers Go Walk Flex (Men's): was $80 now $59 @ Skechers
One of Skechers' best-sellers, these Go Walk Flex shoes are super comfortable and allow you to just slip them on and hit the road. They are lightweight, have great support and cushioning and are perfect for all types of light workouts.
Skechers Go Run Consistent 2.0 (Women's): was $70 now $48 @ Skechers
This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the responsive ultra-light cushioning, air-cooled goga mat insole, and that all-important arch support.
Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit 2.0 (Women's): was $80 now $63 @ Sketchers
The Skechers Slip-Ins series were designed with a Heel Pillow to help users slide in and out of the shoes easily. Plus this pair offers great arch support and a shock-absorbing midsole, making them an excellent option for those with mobility issues.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.