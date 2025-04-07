Huge Shark appliance sale at Walmart — 7 deals I'd get from $49

Get a jump start on your spring cleaning

woman vacuuming living room with Shark
(Image credit: Shark)
April is well underway and if you still haven't started your spring cleaning, Walmart has a sale you shouldn't miss. The retailer is slashing the price of one of my favorite vacuum manufacturers.

For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $250 off select Shark vacuums, purifiers, and hair care devices. After discount, deals start from $49. Below I've rounded up 7 of the best deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Shark promo codes and Walmart promo codes).

Best Shark deals

Shark Steam Pocket
Shark Steam Pocket: was $109 now $68 at Walmart

With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

View Deal
Shark Upright Vacuum Navigator
Shark Upright Vacuum Navigator: was $239 now $119 at Walmart

One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture and at this price it's an excellent value for such a versatile cleaner.

View Deal
Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA
Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA: was $189 now $149 at Walmart

Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

View Deal
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $188 at Walmart

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

View Deal
Shark Detect Pro Vacuum
Shark Detect Pro Vacuum: was $279 now $229 at Walmart

The Shark Detect Pro Vacuum (IW1120) is a slim and lightweight vacuum that can clean just about any part of your home. It automatically detects different floor types and adjusts suction power for deep cleaning on carpets. Its PowerFins help prevent hair tangles whiles the HEPA filter keeps allergens and dust out of your house.

View Deal
Shark Vertex DuoClean
Shark Vertex DuoClean: was $429 now $262 at Walmart

The Vertex DuoClean is one of Shark's most powerful vacuums. It uses the company's DuoClean PowerFins, which combines a PowerFin roller and a soft roller for continuous cleaning to dig deep into carpets, directly engage floors, and pick up more debris in every pass. It also features a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust.

View Deal
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop: was $499 now $298 at Walmart

This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. The self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 30 days.

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

