Massive REI after Christmas sale — 11 deals I'd shop from The North Face, Patagonia and more

REI is easily one of the best places to find great deals on outdoor apparel from popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Hoka, Nike, and more. And now that Christmas is over, you're bound to find even better discounts.

One of my favorite deals that I came across is the Hoka Bondi 8 shoes slashed to just $132. This price matches the Bondi 8 deal we found for Cyber Monday, in which one of our editor's said "these are the only athletic sneakers I'll spend my own money on."

Read on to see what else caught my attention at REI in the after Christmas sales, or shop all of REI's best deals if you'd rather do your own browsing.

Best REI deals

The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Top (Men’s): was $89 now $62 at REI.com A quarter-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days, or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.