Massive REI after Christmas sale — 11 deals I'd shop from The North Face, Patagonia and more
Save big on a new jacket, base layer or pair of shoes at REI
REI is easily one of the best places to find great deals on outdoor apparel from popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Hoka, Nike, and more. And now that Christmas is over, you're bound to find even better discounts.
One of my favorite deals that I came across is the Hoka Bondi 8 shoes slashed to just $132. This price matches the Bondi 8 deal we found for Cyber Monday, in which one of our editor's said "these are the only athletic sneakers I'll spend my own money on."
Read on to see what else caught my attention at REI in the after Christmas sales, or shop all of REI's best deals if you'd rather do your own browsing.
Best REI deals
Pick up a sweat-wicking, quick-drying base layer top from REI for just $27. It features a 4-way stretch fabric blend and UPF 50+ sun protection, making it an ideal pick for avid hikers, skiers or snowboarders. Shop this lightweight base layer on sale for women, too.
Lightweight and breathable, this hoodie probably isn’t suitable to wear by itself in winter, but it’ll work great as a moisture-wicking base layer. Then, when warmer temperatures set in, you can absolutely wear it as a standalone top with UPF 50+ sun protection.
Feel free to wear this half-zip as a standalone top or as an extra layer under a warm jacket. It’s equipped with Dri-FIT tech to help wick away sweat and keep you dry, whether you’re fitting in an intense workout or just walking around in the cold. Similarly, the women’s Element UV Half-Zip is slashed to $48.
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
A quarter-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days, or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.
If you don’t live in a super cold, snow-filled area, there’s no need for giant puffy coats. Instead, spring for something like this Free Country jacket, which features a brick fleece interior lining for warmth and 3-layer bonded fabric on the exterior that’s both wind- and water-resistant.
This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for men on sale as well.
If you’re looking to pick up running in the new year, these Hoka shoes are the inspiration you need. Equipped with bouncy foam cushioning, a pillowy tongue for comfort, and an extended heel for stability, the Bondi 8 sneakers are one of our go-to recommendations. Shop the Bondi 8 for women, too.
This jacket is made for skiers, with a helmet-compatible hood, underarm zips for ventilation, oversize zipper chest pockets with internal organization for all your bits and bobs, adjustable cuffs, and of course, 3-layer GORE-TEX C-KNIT shell fabric that’s waterproof and breathable.
Outdoor enthusiasts should absolutely invest in a high-quality smartwatch, and Garmin is one of the best brands you can buy from right now. Save $250 and keep track of your running strength and endurance, sleep activity, heart rate variability and so much more with the premium Epix Pro smartwatch.
