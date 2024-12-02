The Hoka Bondi 8s are *literally* the only everyday sneaker I'll ever buy again, and this rare Cyber Moday deal only makes me love them more
I'm the kind of person that when I find something I really like, I'll re-purchase it over and over again. That's precisely the case for the Hoka Bondi 8 — whether I just crave fresh colors options or need a replacement, these are the only athletic sneakers I'll spend my own money on. But only during sales events like Cyber Monday deals, considering popular Hoka styles like the Bondi 8 rarely go on sale.
I've been wearing Hoka Bondi 8s since, well, they first came out. The ultra-cushioned base, spacious toe box and playful collection of colors immediately caught my attention.
While I payed full price at first, Hoka Bondi 8s are 20% for a limited time during Cyber Monday deals, so I now know better to hold out for can't-miss sales like this. That said, the time to buy is now.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this. The women's and men's versions of Bondi 8s are both reduced, with plenty of colors and sizes still in stock.
Before my Bondi 8s, I was a Nike person. But once I slipped these Hoka sneakers on my feet, I was forever converted. I'd never felt a sneaker so comfortable, so supportive, and hey, I wasn't mad about the extra inches to my otherwise below-average height either.
From long outdoor walks and treadmill workouts to fitness classes and those days where I expect countless hours on my feet, the Bondi 8 sneakers haven't let me down. What's better, all my pairs have lasted me a long while — somewhere in the realm of a year-and-a-half, whereas before with my Nike sneakers, they needed a replacement at least one a year with how often I wear sneakers.
Of course, Bondi 8 isn't the only Hoka style on sale right now. Hoka Cyber Monday deals are bringing discounts to shoes and apparel. My partner personally prefers the Clifton 9s (I'll make him see the light one day), and those similarly-popular Hoka sneakers are on sale for as low as $115.
As for me, I have my eye on the harbor mist / lunar rock hue of Bondi 8 on sale for $131. From experience, I know my window of opportunity to buy them on sale is short, so I'll be heading to checkout before Cyber Monday is over.
