Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 27 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more

It's starting to feel like spring — and Lowe's wants to help you make the most of the season! That's why the home improvement retailer is currently hosting its SpringFest Sale with up to 50% off hundreds of items from now until April 24. But here's the catch — you have to sign up to be a My Lowe's rewards member in order to shop the epic sales.

Aside from the member deals, there's tons of other great discounts at Lowe's that anyone can take advantage of. For instance, you can score up to 35% off the latest and greatest home appliances. Plus, prepare your outdoor spaces for spring with savings on a wide range of stylish and functional patio furniture, gardening essentials, grills and more.

If you're looking to invest in quality pieces that will enhance your outdoor living spaces (without breaking the bank), you've come to the right place. We've done the heavy lifting for you — all you need to do is keep scrolling and shop these Lowe's deals that will welcome spring into your home.

Best Lowe's Deals

Lowe's SpringFest: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture ahead of spring.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you're planning on spending plenty of time this spring in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Coswar Tabletop Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $181 now $154 at Lowe's From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $219 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $278 now $236 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Blue Rhino Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $449 now $349 at Lowe's This fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899 at Lowe's If you have a fairly large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

AKDY 30" 217-CFM Wall-Mounted Range Hood: was $289 now $139 at Lowe's This convertible stainless steel range hood from AKDY is on sale for $140 off at Lowe's. It has three different speeds, and has a charcoal filter to keep your kitchen clear of smoke and odors. There are also built-in LED lights to give you better visibility.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $478 at Lowe's Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $749 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,399 now $998 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.

LG Top-Control Smart Dishwasher: was $1,299 now $999 at Lowe's Investing in a top-of-the-line dishwasher can save you loads of cleanup time in the kitchen. Right now, Lowe's is knocking $300 off this smart LG dishwasher, equipped with powerful QuadWash Pro tech featuring high-pressure jets that spray from multiple angles and speedy Dynamic Heat Dry tech for more complete drying. You can monitor the dishwasher remotely via LG's ThinQ app to see everyday usage notifications and important maintenance alerts.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,149 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $550. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.

Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer: was $2,298 now $1,396 at Lowe's If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $902 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.