Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 27 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more
Plus, Lowe's members can score up to 50% off select items
It's starting to feel like spring — and Lowe's wants to help you make the most of the season! That's why the home improvement retailer is currently hosting its SpringFest Sale with up to 50% off hundreds of items from now until April 24. But here's the catch — you have to sign up to be a My Lowe's rewards member in order to shop the epic sales.
Aside from the member deals, there's tons of other great discounts at Lowe's that anyone can take advantage of. For instance, you can score up to 35% off the latest and greatest home appliances. Plus, prepare your outdoor spaces for spring with savings on a wide range of stylish and functional patio furniture, gardening essentials, grills and more.
If you're looking to invest in quality pieces that will enhance your outdoor living spaces (without breaking the bank), you've come to the right place. We've done the heavy lifting for you — all you need to do is keep scrolling and shop these Lowe's deals that will welcome spring into your home.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Lowe's SpringFest: up to 50% off
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $149
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Outdoor grills sale: up to 30% off
- Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2
- Patio furniture sale: up to 40% off
- Coswar Tabletop Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $181 now $154
- Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169
- Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $210
- Nuu Garden Black Steel Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $219
- Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $749
- Electrolux Front-Load Washer: was $1,249 now $898
- Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899
- Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,149
Best Lowe's Deals
Lowe's SpringFest: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
From now through April 24, Lowe's Loyalty Members can save up to 50% off hundreds of items to get your ready for spring. From patio furniture to gardening deals, save big on everything you need to spruce up your home at at Lowe's. Sign up to become a member today!
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture ahead of spring.
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you're planning on spending plenty of time this spring in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.
Lowe's Outdoor Deals
From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.
This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you beat the heat this sunny season. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.
This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $80 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately. Lowes has a cool one with lights on sale for $65.
For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.
Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.
This fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.
You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
This 7-piece black patio dining set from Hanover combines contemporary design with classic comfort for both a modern and stylish look.
If you have a fairly large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.
Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.
Lowe's Appliance Deals
This convertible stainless steel range hood from AKDY is on sale for $140 off at Lowe's. It has three different speeds, and has a charcoal filter to keep your kitchen clear of smoke and odors. There are also built-in LED lights to give you better visibility.
Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake, and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes. It's now $300 off.
This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.
This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.
Investing in a top-of-the-line dishwasher can save you loads of cleanup time in the kitchen. Right now, Lowe's is knocking $300 off this smart LG dishwasher, equipped with powerful QuadWash Pro tech featuring high-pressure jets that spray from multiple angles and speedy Dynamic Heat Dry tech for more complete drying. You can monitor the dishwasher remotely via LG's ThinQ app to see everyday usage notifications and important maintenance alerts.
If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $550. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.
If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $902 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.
Save a staggering $1,600 on this beautiful, fingerprint-resistant refrigerator with four French doors. Inside this 29-cu-ft appliance, you'll find a Beverage Zone with two temperature settings, a dual auto ice maker, and a customizable FlexZone that can act as fridge or freezer space. There's even a nifty Auto Open Door feature that fully opens the door with a light touch on an integrated door sensor, incredibly helpful when your hands are full.
