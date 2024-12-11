Huge Home Depot holiday sale is live from $7 — 15 deals I'd add to my own home
The Home Depot's holiday sale is here — check out the items I'd buy myself
Need to get your home ready for the holidays? Time's running out, but The Home Depot is here to help with a massive holiday sale. Everything from furniture to appliances is seeing huge price cuts.
You can currently get up to 30% off holiday decor with deals on Christmas trees, lights, animatronics and more. You can also get up to 40% off home decor to get your living, dining and bedrooms hosting ready and score up to 35% off appliances too.
Keep scrolling to see the deals I'd get in The Home Depot's holiday sale. For more, see our The Home Depot promo codes page, and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $17 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Editor's Choice
Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ The Home Depot
Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
Mattress sale: deals from $91 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $91. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Best Home Depot Deals
Brighten up your doorway with this festive wreath! Measuring 30 inches, pop some batteries in and its pre-lit LEDs will twinkle all through the holidays. It's decorated with a red ribbon, artificial flowers and pine cones.
This Christmas tree is a bestseller at The Home Depot, and it's easy to see why. It stands 7.5 ft tall, giving it impressive stature and it's decorated with pre-lit LEDs. You can set the lights to soft white or multi-colored, with a range of light patterns to make your tree truly sparkle.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $100. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.
The Shark NV360 is a powerful, bagless, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. It comes with a large, 0.9-quart capacity cup to capture debris, which can be easily removed to empty. It’s also lightweight and has swivel steering for ease of use. Best of all, this 2-in-1, upright vacuum cleaner comes with a lift-away function to transform it from an upright into a handheld to tackle those quick clean-ups. The Shark NV360 is recommended for pet hair pick-up, and comes with handy upholstery and crevice tools.
Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.
The Home Depot is offering an impressive discount on this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
A The Home Depot bestseller, this black wood display cabinet with glass doors looks sleek and stylish in any home. It works as both storage and a way to display your favorite items, and has built-in LED lighting to show your collection off.
If you're having a large gathering and need to keep a lot of drinks cool, this portable ice maker is the answer. It can make three different sized ice cubes, producing nine pieces of ice every 15 minutes.
This Whirlpool dishwasher is voted the best value in our list of the best dishwashers. It features 12 place settings, 5 wash cycles and two dry cycles. Although there's no delay start or glassware cycle, it's gives a good cleaning performance, has a spacious internal design and comes it at an affordable price.
