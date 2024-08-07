Huge Hoka sale — 15 running shoe and apparel deals I’d shop now from $19
Run, don’t walk to snag these stylish Hoka deals
Hoping to snag some high-quality hiking shoes for the trails? Or maybe you're in the market for some new running sneakers and apparel. Well, you're in luck because Hoka is currently having a massive sale with discounts on its top-rated athletic wear and trail gear.
Hoka's current sale is knocking up to 40% offsome of their best-selling shoes, apparel and accessories, with deals starting at just $19. Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or just want to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka collection. Here are 15 deals that I would add to my workout wardrobe.
Best Hoka Deals
Performance Hat (All Gender): was $24 now $19 @ Hoka
Ideal for workouts and runs under the sun, this technical hat was designed to battle sweat and the rays so you can focus on your workout. Plus, you won't be missed thanks to its vibrant colors.
Hupana Tank (Women’s): was $42 now $24 @ Hoka
On hot summer days, this breathable tank will be your go-to piece on runs or hikes. It's structured, long enough not to ride up, and boasts a racerback design that easily hides most sports bras.
Glide Short Sleeve (Men’s): was $52 now $39 @ Hoka
At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking polyester fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. It also features a few reflective spots throughout to help you stay visible at night.
Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 @ Hoka
Ideal for hikes, runs and walks, this hip pack combines the utility of a run belt and the functionality of a waist pack. It's designed to fit 150ml water bottles perfectly and still leaves enough interior space to store keys, cards, snacks and more.
Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka
If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
Cold Weather Layer: was $80 now $59 @ Hoka
It's warm season right now, but a deal on this Hoka Cold Weather Layer is too good to pass up. It keeps your neck, arms and wrists protected from the elements during outdoor runs, and features a reflective bird logo on one side.
Essential Jogger: was $98 now $69 @ Hoka
The coziest post-work out pant there ever was, these joggers are buttery soft jogger and offer cloud-like comfort. They feature a roomie, relaxed fit and pair perfectly with the Essential Hoodie, which you can grab for $98 (not on sale).
ColdSnap Vest: was $128 now $69 @ Hoka
If you want to stay warm but be visible while running, this ColdSnap vest is ideal. It's arguably best in winter, but it's comfortable enough for running errands, too.
Torrent 3 (Women's): was $130 now $103 @ Hoka
If you're looking for a lightweight, high-performance trail running shoe, look no further than the Torrent 3. It was designed for women with medium to high arches and neutral runners. You can grab them in a variety of other colors, as well. The men's version of the Torrent 3 shoe is also on sale for $103.
Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka
This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.
Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX (Women's): was $180 now $143 @ Hoka
Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.
Kaha 2 Low GTX (All Gender): was $220 now $164 @ Hoka
This hiking shoe has an unbelievable weight-to-cushion ratio equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact. It delivers durability, support and peak performance. The shoe is selling out, so be sure to sift through the colors to find the best deal in your size.
Tecton X 2 (Women's): was $225 now $179 @ Hoka
Equipped with Hoka's signature style, the Tecton X 2 has seen an upgrade that reduces its overall weight. It features a water-resistant Matryx upper that's lightweight and breathable, parallel carbon fiber plates and firm, responsive cushioning underfoot.
Kaha 2 GTX (Women’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka
This is a more advanced hiking shoe from Hoka, equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact, increased ground contact for extra traction, and a plush, dual-density midsole for comfort on long trails.
Kaha 2 GTX (Men’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka
In addition to this dark green Duffel Bag / Radiant Yellow colorway, Hoka has discounted four other colorways for this premium hiking shoe. This shoe is equally plush and durable, with boosted traction and a Hubble heel for support. With these hiking shoes, you'll be ready to tackle the toughest trails.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.