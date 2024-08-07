Huge Hoka sale — 15 running shoe and apparel deals I’d shop now from $19

Hoping to snag some high-quality hiking shoes for the trails? Or maybe you're in the market for some new running sneakers and apparel. Well, you're in luck because Hoka is currently having a massive sale with discounts on its top-rated athletic wear and trail gear.

Hoka's current sale is knocking up to 40% offsome of their best-selling shoes, apparel and accessories, with deals starting at just $19. Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or just want to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka collection. Here are 15 deals that I would add to my workout wardrobe.

Best Hoka Deals

Performance Hat (All Gender): was $24 now $19 @ Hoka

Ideal for workouts and runs under the sun, this technical hat was designed to battle sweat and the rays so you can focus on your workout. Plus, you won't be missed thanks to its vibrant colors.

Hupana Tank (Women’s): was $42 now $24 @ Hoka

On hot summer days, this breathable tank will be your go-to piece on runs or hikes. It's structured, long enough not to ride up, and boasts a racerback design that easily hides most sports bras.

Glide Short Sleeve (Men’s): was $52 now $39 @ Hoka

At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking polyester fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. It also features a few reflective spots throughout to help you stay visible at night.

Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 @ Hoka

Ideal for hikes, runs and walks, this hip pack combines the utility of a run belt and the functionality of a waist pack. It's designed to fit 150ml water bottles perfectly and still leaves enough interior space to store keys, cards, snacks and more.

Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka

If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.

Cold Weather Layer: was $80 now $59 @ Hoka

It's warm season right now, but a deal on this Hoka Cold Weather Layer is too good to pass up. It keeps your neck, arms and wrists protected from the elements during outdoor runs, and features a reflective bird logo on one side.

ColdSnap Vest: was $128 now $69 @ Hoka

If you want to stay warm but be visible while running, this ColdSnap vest is ideal. It's arguably best in winter, but it's comfortable enough for running errands, too.

Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka

This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.

Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX (Women's): was $180 now $143 @ Hoka Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.

Kaha 2 Low GTX (All Gender): was $220 now $164 @ Hoka

This hiking shoe has an unbelievable weight-to-cushion ratio equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact. It delivers durability, support and peak performance. The shoe is selling out, so be sure to sift through the colors to find the best deal in your size.

Tecton X 2 (Women's): was $225 now $179 @ Hoka

Equipped with Hoka's signature style, the Tecton X 2 has seen an upgrade that reduces its overall weight. It features a water-resistant Matryx upper that's lightweight and breathable, parallel carbon fiber plates and firm, responsive cushioning underfoot.

Kaha 2 GTX (Women’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka

This is a more advanced hiking shoe from Hoka, equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact, increased ground contact for extra traction, and a plush, dual-density midsole for comfort on long trails.