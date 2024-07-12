Huge Brooks summer sale — smash your fitness goals with these 11 epic deals

If you want to improve your heart health or burn calories, running is one of the best exercises to take up. Right now, Brooks is making it easy to get into running with some epic deals on fitness apparel and some of the best running shoes we've tested so far.

Pick up a pair of Brooks' most popular running shoes, the Ghost 15 for $99 (men) or $99 for women. Or, explore great 50% off deals on some fitness gear designed for colder weather, like the Notch Thermal headband for just $13 or these Spartan Joggers for men at $40.

Shop the entire Brooks Summer Sale from $10, or keep scrolling to see which 11 deals stuck out to me as the best.

Best Brooks deals

Notch Thermal Headband: was $26 now $13 @ Brooks

This bright, reflective yellow headband is part of Brooks' Run Visible collection to help you stay noticeable in the dark while running. This thermal, yet breathable, headband is designed to help you stay warm in colder weather. Because most of us aren't experiencing cold temperatures right now, you can score an awesome 50% on this cozy headband.

Plunge 2.0 Sports Bra: was $45 now $29 @ Brooks

Finding a good sports bra that's comfortable, supportive, and budget-friendly is a difficult task. Luckily, the Plunge 2.0 sports bra fits the bill during Brooks' Summer Sale. It offers medium support, breathable mesh inserts, and a strappy racerback style that'll hide behind most fitness tank tops. Plus, it's on sale in three colors and multiple sizes.

Method 5" Short Tight (Women’s): was $60 now $30 @ Brooks

These 5" shorts can prevent thigh chafing, but short enough to keep you cool during runs on hot days. They're made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking material, and they'll easily move with your body throughout any workout. Plus, they have side and back pockets!

Spartan Jogger (Men’s): was $80 now $40 @ Brooks

Long joggers might not be your first choice for a summer run, but fall temperatures will be here before you know it. Or, you could layer these over a pair of shorts to get your body warm and ready before a run, and shed them right before your workout. Regardless of how you plan to use them, and grabbing a pair of these Brooks joggers at 50% off is a fantastic deal.

Method 3/4 Tight (Women’s): was $84 now $42 @ Brooks

For more coverage in the gym, these 3/4 leggings are a great pick. They're supportive, high-waisted, and stretchy enough to not restrict your movement during squats or lunges. With dual-sided pockets to hold your phone and cards, we won't judge if you just want to wear these out while running errands or catching a movie with friends.

Revel 6 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

This affordable running shoe is perfect for beginners, with a comfortable, springy feel that naturally responds to your movements. It features an arrow-point pattern in the outsole that allows your foot to move quickly from heel to toe. I love this mainly off-white colorway with pops of light purple and pink, but there are also a ton of other colorways to pick between.

Revel 6 Running Shoes (Men’s): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

If you're trying to find a relatively affordable shoe to see if running is a fun exercise for you, the Revel 6 from Books is a great shoe to grab. Its springy cushioning and arrow-point pattern in the outsole both contribute to a comfortable, forgiving feel. This off-white colorway with navy accents is sleek, but if it's not your vibe, there are more colorways to choose from.

Glycerin 20 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $160 now $99 @ Brooks

This last-gen shoe is going quickly at $60 off, so if it catches your eye, act quickly. With its super soft DNA LOFT v3 foam cushioning, you'll feel like you're running on a cloud instead of hard pavement. It's equipped with a lightweight upper and offers great traction, whether you're running or walking.

Glycerin 20 Running Shoes (Men’s): was $160 now $99 @ Brooks

These running shoes are pillow-soft, thanks to super soft DNA LOFT v3 foam cushioning. They boast a lightweight upper and improved fit compared to their predecessor, and they're overall a fantastic pick for road-running or walking. And because these shoes have been succeeded by the Glycerin 21, you can score a major $60 discount right now.

Ghost 15 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $140 now $99 @ Brooks

These shoes landed a spot among the best running shoes, thanks to its plush, enhanced upper and firm, steady midsole that make them great shoes for beginners, whether you're walking or running. With their comfortable, supportive fit, they're one of the most popular shoes from Brooks.