Huge Bose sale is still live during Cyber Week — 9 deals I'd shop from $99
Score huge holiday savings on Bose headphones and speakers
In the market for some new audio equipment? Bose has you covered! It's no secret that the brand makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market — many of which just so happen to be on sale right now at Amazon.
In celebration of Cyber Week, Amazon is knocking up to 43% off popular Bose devices, like the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ which is just $229. You can also snag the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $150 off their original price. If you're looking for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Micro for just $99.
Whether you're treating yourself to a new pair of headphones or you're shopping for an audiophile who could use an upgrade this holiday season, these Bose deals are the way to go. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.
Best Bose Deals
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $30 off, you have yourself a great deal.
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $150 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
This Bose bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17-hour battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55 rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.
These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $80 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's flagship model and it uses AI and Dolby Atmos to create immersive-sounding audio. It also offers multiroom audio, integrated voice assistant, and there's even room for expansion via wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review we said this all-in-one offers rich immersive sound in a slim and sleek package.
