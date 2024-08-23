Forget Labor Day — here's 33 epic Best Buy sales I’d buy this weekend

Best Buy's Tech Fest is coming to an end. The week-long event will wrap up on August 25. However, there are still plenty of epic sales you can get right now.

If you're heading back to school, Best Buy has iPads on sale from $199 and MacBooks from $799. These are among the biggest and best Apple discounts I've seen from Best Buy all summer.

Additionally, all My Best Buy members will also get a $25 bonus reward with any purchase of $250 or more (signing up is free). So check out my favorite deals from Best Buy's Tech Fest — and get shopping! For more deals, check out our favorite early Labor Day sales.

Editor's Choice

Appliance sale: deals from $54 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $54. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $797 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Pixel 9: for $799 @ Best Buy

Free $100 e-gift card! Google has once again raised the price of its new Pixel phone, but Best Buy is softening the blow by bundling a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card with your purchase. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Google Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

Record price low! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC: $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's a modest discount, but this is the first time we've seen it on sale. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon review we said it's more powerful than the M3 MacBook Air and almost as efficient too.

TVs

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it for $60 off its normal price.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $497 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 55" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $696 @ Best Buy

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,297 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,799 now $1,898 @ Best Buy

The Bravia 8 is the only new OLED TV that Sony is set to release this year and it invites some incredible upgrades to make itself stand out in the company's Mini-LED range. With a 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a 50W speaker system, the Bravia 8 makes itself known as an enticing new option among OLED TVs.

Samsung 83" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $3,499 now $2,797 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to Samsung's premium OLED TVs and the predecessor to the Samsung S90D OLED. The S90C uses a QD-OLED display and is great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that Samsung's pricier TVs get brighter, which makes them better for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Price check: $2,797 @ Amazon

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $99 @ Best Buy

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

iPad Mini 6 (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The iPad mini 6 sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $1,049 now $679 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thin.

HP Envy 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

This HP 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touch screen display. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Although it's not suited for gaming, this laptop can easily handle most other computing tasks. Plus, it's lightweight and can be used as a tablet on the go.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 Best Buy

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

According to our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these bad boys offer better noise canceling tech than Apple's AirPods Pro. On top of that, they're comfortable to wear, sound well-balanced and full, and have a fairly long-lasting battery life up to 29 hours with the charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

$100 OFF! The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. The $100 saving applies to all five color options (black, Cypress green, moonstone blue, sandstone and white) and brings the headphones down to an all-time low price. They're one of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we've reviewed, and deserve to be snapped up before the deal ends.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $100 discount for is one of the best we've seen.

Appliances

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $209 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. The apartment-friendly design will guarantee that your meals are free of flare-ups.

Samsung 24” Top Control Built-In Dishwasher DW80CG4021SR: was $584 now $399 @ Best Buy

If you’re after a dishwasher, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about expensive running costs.

Samsung BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. Flex French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,099 now $2,599 @ Best Buy

Inside Samsung's impressive fridge, you'll find a Beverage Center that gives you an option to choose from an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher that automatically refills, with the option to infuse with a flavor. Plus, it makes both cubed ice and ice bites. It also has a storage space that can easily convert from a refrigerator to a freezer.

Gaming Devices

Corsair K70 Core RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

Corsair's K70 Core is the entry-level version of its popular K70 series. While it's missing some bells and whistles (mostly related to key customization via the iCue app), this is still a fantastic keyboard to type on. And of course, it features RGB lighting. This is on of the lowest prices this keyboard has seen, so take advantage of this deal.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

This wireless gaming headset is an excellent accessory for PC, PS4 and Switch alike. Its 50mm drivers deliver exceptionally clear sounds, while its top-tier mic and the fact it’s so comfy are another couple of cherries on top.