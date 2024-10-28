Early Black Friday iPad deals live — new iPad mini 7 just got its first discount
Attention, Apple fans! We're still a few weeks out from Black Friday deals, but the new iPad mini 7 has already seen its first ever discount.
Right now, you can get the iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $484 at Amazon. This is a small $15 discount, but it's still great to see a price cut on the new iPad mini so soon after its release. If you're hungry for bigger savings, you can also score the epic iPad Air M2 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $499 at Amazon ($100 off.)
There are several more great iPad deals up for grabs right now, so keep scrolling to see the deals that have caught my eye. Also check out our Amazon promo codes guide, and see the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Target.
Best sales now
iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Apple's current standard tablet, the iPad 10th Gen comes in four fun colors and packs the A14 Bionic chip for impressive performance — particularly at this price point. If you have an Apple Pencil (either the 1st Gen or USB-C model,) it'll work on here as well, making this iPad great for notes and sketches.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $334 @ Walmart
iPad mini 6th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
The 6th Gen iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Just note that the newer iPad mini 7 has since released.
Price check: $389 @ Walmart
iPad mini 7th Gen (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $499 now $484 @ Amazon
The new iPad mini is here. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.
Price check: $484 @ Walmart
iPad Air 11" M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. We also named it the best tablet on the market.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
iPad Air 13" M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
The largest tablet in the history of the Air range, this M2-powered iPad Air delivers an astonishing 13-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s also a battery beast, lasting for 11 hours and 30 minutes in our tests that involve constant web-surfing with peak brightness reduced to 150 nits. M2 performance impresses across the board.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.