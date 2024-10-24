Halloween costumes, decor and candy up to 50% off — 17 last-minute deals I’d shop now

Halloween is only one week away! If that doesn't give cause for a Halloween-themed haul, I don't know what does. Still on the hunt for the perfect costume? Need to add some extra spook factor to your holiday decor? You've come to the right place.

Amazon, Walmart and Target are just a few retailers with the best spooky and stylish deals on Halloween costumes, lighting, inflatables, skeletons and more. For example, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off Rubies Halloween costumes, including Batman, Pennywise, Elvis and more. You can also save big on Halloween decor from Walmart, with deals starting at just $2.

In honor of the countdown to Halloween, I've rounded up my 17 favorite Halloween costume, candy and decor deals. Keep scrolling for all the eerie items I'm adding to my cart ASAP. For more seasonal savings, check out our early Black Friday deals.

Best Halloween Costume Deals

Halloween costume sale: deals from $13 @ Party City

Party City is essentially the home to Halloween — which means they have pretty much everything you need to celebrate the season, including great deals on costumes. You can get costumes for the whole family at just $13 right now.

Disney Jack Skellington Boys' Nightmare Before Christmas Costume: was $34 now $29 @ Amazon

If you're a Nightmare Before Christmas fan, do we have the costume for you!? Pumpkin King Jack Skellington is the perfect pick this Halloween. The boys' costume includes a jumpsuit with attached coattails, a detachable bow and a half mask. It's available in small, medium and large sizes.

Leg Avenue Women's Dark Gothic Darling Costume: was $64 now $28 @ Amazon

Have you always wanted to be a part of the mysterious and spooky Addams Family? Look no further than this iconic Wednesday Addams costume that features a classic collared dress and matching braided wig with satin hair bows.

Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy: was $84 now $44 @ Amazon

There's nothing like suiting up in a classic Batman costume — and this one is high-quality and will have you looking just like Batman from The Dark Knight Trilogy. The costume includes a long-sleeved muscle chest jumpsuit with attached boot-tops on the legs, a utility belt and a headpiece with a cape.

Best Halloween Candy & Decor Deals

Walmart Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor.

Halloween Candy: deals from $5 @ Target

Trick-or-treaters will be lining up at your door before you know it — especially when word spreads that you stocked up on goodies from Target. From Reese's and Kit Kats to Sour Patch Kids and Starburst, snag candy deals starting from just $5 at Target.

Target Halloween decor: up to 40% off

Spooky season is finally here — and Target is offering savings of up to 40% on some of the best indoor and outdoor Halloween decor on the market.

Home Depot Halloween decor: deals from $24

Get ready for the most spine-chilling holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and much more.

Lowe's Halloween decor: up to $60 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is all stocked up and ready for spooky season! Get Halloween lighting, skeletons, inflatables and more with discounts of up to $60.

Kustfyr Cushion: was $9 now $5 @ Ikea

Who could resist adding this boo-tiful cushion to their Halloween decor? It has a soft cover and is perfect to relax with.

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented: was $12 now $6 @ Amazon

This candle perfectly embodies autumn's sweet and comforting aromas, thanks to its apple, pumpkin, ginger and clove scents. The candle has a brushed-tin lid that serves as a candle coaster and multiple cotton wicks to provide a clean burn.

Kustfyr Throw Blanket: was $19 now $11 @ Ikea

This soft throw blanket is perfect for Halloween. It's made of cotton, is machine washable and has a ghostly pattern woven into the fabric. The front is white, but you can flip it around to the black side if you want to match it to your decor.

Aignis Flameless LED Candles: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

Give your home the coziest of ambiances this fall when you light up this set of flameless LED candles. The set has 12 ivory LED candles that provide a warm white glow and remotes to control them. You can also set them on a timer so you don't have to remember to turn them on and off. The best part is that you don't have to worry about the risk of a real fire.

Juvale Halloween Coir Doormat: was $39 now $25 @ Target

Welcome trick-or-treaters with this festive doormat that showcases a Halloween-inspired design. It is made of durable coir material and features a water-absorbing anti-slip construction; it will ensure no dirt or mess tracks inside your home.

Glitzhome 42" Lighted Halloween Witch's Broom Porch Decor: was $106 now $31 @ Michael's

Add some spooky style to your front porch with this witch's broom decoration. Warm lights are wrapped around the broom, adding a stylish touch that trick-or-treaters will love.

4' Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch: was $129 now $72 @ Wayfair

This inflatable Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch is designed for your front or backyard. The self-inflating design makes it easy to set up, and all lights, ground stakes, and tethers are included. It stands 4' tall.