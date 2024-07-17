Get fired up! These are the best Prime Day grilling deals still available

Prime Day deals come but once a year, and right now is the perfect time to reevaluate the grilling gear in the garage. Luckily for you, Amazon is well stocked with some of the best grilling and outdoor cooking deals you'll find all summer, and a treasure trove of complementary cooking gadgets to make your next cookout go as smokey-smooth as mesquite BBQ sauce.
Whether you’re starting from scratch or simply looking to complement your already-robust grilling setup with a few extra cooking accessories, I’ve found some scrumptious bargains for aspiring chefs of any skill level. Here are my favorite Prime Day grilling and outdoor cooking deals to unleash the Grillmaster from within. (For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop the entire Prime Day sale
- Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws: was $16 now $9
- JY Cookment Grill Baskets: was $18 now $9
- Romanticist 28pc BBQ Accessories Set: was $59 now $29
- Terlulu Griddle Accessories Kit: was $41 now $36
- Grillart Grill Brush: was $79 now $49
- Keter Pacific Cool Bar Side Table: was $89 now $69
- Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was 249 now $167
- Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $344 now $241
- Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill: was $329 now $263
- Grand patio 11FT Cantilever Umbrella: was $459 now $279
- Blackstone 1883 Original 28” Griddle: was $400 now $340
Best Prime Day grills and outdoor cooking deals
Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $263 @ Amazon
Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $344 now $241 @ Amazon
When it comes to outdoor ambiance, there’s nothing quite like the gentle crackling of an open fire…or the coughing fits that ensue when the wind changes and you catch a face-full of smoke. But no more! Measuring 19.5 inches in diameter and weighing less than 20 pounds, this smokeless fire pit is the perfect camping trip companion. (Especially if S'mores are on the menu.)
Blackstone 1883 Original 28” Griddle: was $400 now $340 @ Amazon
Featuring two independently controlled H-style burners with a combined 34,000 BTUs of cooking power, this 28-inch griddle gives you 524 square inches of fully adjustable cooking space. (Or 21 burgers worth of real estate, in BBQ speak.) Whether you’re flippin’ chicken, pancakes, or roasted veggies, you’ll appreciate the dual shelving on either side, not to mention the easy grease disposal in the back.
Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $158 @ Amazon
Adding smoked meats (or vegetables) to your next BBQ? This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is pretty perfect for petite patio spaces.
Keter Pacific Cool Bar Side Table: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
While you’re waiting for those burgers to blacken, you’re gonna need a chilled beverage on hand. Luckily, this outdoor coffee table is equipped with a hidden 7.5-gallon cooler that can chill up to 40 soda cans at once. The pop-up lid elevates 10 inches above the rim, instantly converting the all-weather table into a portable wet bar. In short, it’s the perfect accoutrement to any summer shindig, pool party, or camping trip.
Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws: was $16 now $9 @ Amazon
Need to shred some meat for your next brisket? (Who doesn’t?) These shredding claws are the easiest — and most fun! — way to pull pork, shred steaks, and even mix salads…while also making you feel like a griddling grizzly bear. The BPA-free nylon design is dishwasher-safe, and the ergonomic handle leaves plenty of knuckle room as you shred your way to gourmet.
JY Cookment Grill Baskets: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
When it comes to perfectly grilled veggies and kabobs, this basic BBQ accessory is here to help. Made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel that’s built to last, this grill basket bundle features rounded edges and curved handles for easy carrying. The set comes with two 8-inch baskets and one 12-inch basket, making it an excellent gift for any aspiring chef in your life. Evenly-cooked vegetables have never been easier!
Romanticist 28pc BBQ Accessories Set: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
Any serious grillmaster needs a serious set of grilling tools, and this 30-piece kit comes with all the basics, including a slotted spatula, tongs, skewers, grill mats, corn holders, and more. Made from BPA-free stainless steel, these heat- and rust-resistant tools are dishwasher-safe, making them as easy to clean indoors as they are to use outdoors. Is your chefery in high demand? Don’t worry, this BBQ tool set comes with an aluminum carrying case.
Terlulu Griddle Accessories Kit: was $41 now $35 @ Amazon
If griddle cooking is your forte (versus grill cooking), this 29-piece tool set is for you. It’s packed with all the essentials you could ask for: several spatulas, some grilling tongs, a grill fork, a burger press, a basting cover, and a variety of other grade-A griddling goodies. Made from heavy gauge stainless steel and heat-resistant plastic handles, these tools come with a nifty carrying bag for easy travel and storage.
Grillart Grill Brush: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon
When you’re done grilling for the day, paying attention to proper cleanup is just part of the process. This heavy-duty grill brush is ideal for all grill types, with a heat-resistant foam pad made for reaching all those hard-to-clean nooks and crannies quicker than you can say “Dinner’s on!” The brush features an integrated scraper, easy-to-store hanger, and “unbreakable” handle.
Grand patio 11FT Cantilever Umbrella with Base: was $459 now $279 @ Amazon
Do you prefer eating your brisket without squinting into the sun? Say no more! This cantilever umbrella has an enormous 11-foot diameter to provide 95 square feet of UV-protected shade coverage. Featuring an auto-lock system for easy repositioning, you can tilt the polyester canopy up to 90 degrees for maximum shade at different times of day. Bonus: assembly takes 30 minutes or less right out of the box.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
As a freelance journalist, TJ has over a decade of multi-medium storytelling under his belt. Leveraging a quarter century of collective coddiwompling amid the ever-evolving landscape of wireless gadgetry, his unique editorial background allows him to explore a variety of tech-centric subsectors on this fascinating planet. When he's not field testing new gear in the Catskills, Adirondacks, or an actual field, he can be found sipping Negronis in his living room and crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.