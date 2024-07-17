Get fired up! These are the best Prime Day grilling deals still available

Prime Day deals come but once a year, and right now is the perfect time to reevaluate the grilling gear in the garage. Luckily for you, Amazon is well stocked with some of the best grilling and outdoor cooking deals you'll find all summer, and a treasure trove of complementary cooking gadgets to make your next cookout go as smokey-smooth as mesquite BBQ sauce.

Whether you’re starting from scratch or simply looking to complement your already-robust grilling setup with a few extra cooking accessories, I’ve found some scrumptious bargains for aspiring chefs of any skill level. Here are my favorite Prime Day grilling and outdoor cooking deals to unleash the Grillmaster from within. (For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Prime Day grills and outdoor cooking deals

Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $263 @ Amazon

Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $344 now $241 @ Amazon

When it comes to outdoor ambiance, there’s nothing quite like the gentle crackling of an open fire…or the coughing fits that ensue when the wind changes and you catch a face-full of smoke. But no more! Measuring 19.5 inches in diameter and weighing less than 20 pounds, this smokeless fire pit is the perfect camping trip companion. (Especially if S'mores are on the menu.)

Blackstone 1883 Original 28” Griddle: was $400 now $340 @ Amazon

Featuring two independently controlled H-style burners with a combined 34,000 BTUs of cooking power, this 28-inch griddle gives you 524 square inches of fully adjustable cooking space. (Or 21 burgers worth of real estate, in BBQ speak.) Whether you’re flippin’ chicken, pancakes, or roasted veggies, you’ll appreciate the dual shelving on either side, not to mention the easy grease disposal in the back.

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $158 @ Amazon

Adding smoked meats (or vegetables) to your next BBQ? This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is pretty perfect for petite patio spaces.

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Side Table: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

While you’re waiting for those burgers to blacken, you’re gonna need a chilled beverage on hand. Luckily, this outdoor coffee table is equipped with a hidden 7.5-gallon cooler that can chill up to 40 soda cans at once. The pop-up lid elevates 10 inches above the rim, instantly converting the all-weather table into a portable wet bar. In short, it’s the perfect accoutrement to any summer shindig, pool party, or camping trip.

Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws: was $16 now $9 @ Amazon

Need to shred some meat for your next brisket? (Who doesn’t?) These shredding claws are the easiest — and most fun! — way to pull pork, shred steaks, and even mix salads…while also making you feel like a griddling grizzly bear. The BPA-free nylon design is dishwasher-safe, and the ergonomic handle leaves plenty of knuckle room as you shred your way to gourmet.

JY Cookment Grill Baskets: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

When it comes to perfectly grilled veggies and kabobs, this basic BBQ accessory is here to help. Made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel that’s built to last, this grill basket bundle features rounded edges and curved handles for easy carrying. The set comes with two 8-inch baskets and one 12-inch basket, making it an excellent gift for any aspiring chef in your life. Evenly-cooked vegetables have never been easier!

Romanticist 28pc BBQ Accessories Set: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Any serious grillmaster needs a serious set of grilling tools, and this 30-piece kit comes with all the basics, including a slotted spatula, tongs, skewers, grill mats, corn holders, and more. Made from BPA-free stainless steel, these heat- and rust-resistant tools are dishwasher-safe, making them as easy to clean indoors as they are to use outdoors. Is your chefery in high demand? Don’t worry, this BBQ tool set comes with an aluminum carrying case.

Terlulu Griddle Accessories Kit: was $41 now $35 @ Amazon

If griddle cooking is your forte (versus grill cooking), this 29-piece tool set is for you. It’s packed with all the essentials you could ask for: several spatulas, some grilling tongs, a grill fork, a burger press, a basting cover, and a variety of other grade-A griddling goodies. Made from heavy gauge stainless steel and heat-resistant plastic handles, these tools come with a nifty carrying bag for easy travel and storage.

Grillart Grill Brush: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

When you’re done grilling for the day, paying attention to proper cleanup is just part of the process. This heavy-duty grill brush is ideal for all grill types, with a heat-resistant foam pad made for reaching all those hard-to-clean nooks and crannies quicker than you can say “Dinner’s on!” The brush features an integrated scraper, easy-to-store hanger, and “unbreakable” handle.