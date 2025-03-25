Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now

If there’s one thing you can depend on when an Amazon sales event rolls around it’s big discounts on the retailer’s own product range.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hasn’t bucked that trend, and right now we’re seeing some of the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks discounts of 2025.

The deals start from just $19, right now you can pick up the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a very sizable 43% discount. It’s dropped from its regular price of $34, and is the perfect entry-level model for turning an older model TV into a full-featured smart device.

However, if you want the best combination of 4K and increased performance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39. That’s a very healthy 33% off its full list price, even if it’s not quite the lowest price ever (it dropped to $32 during the Black Friday sales).

Every single model in the current Fire TV Stick lineup is on sale to mark Amazon’s latest seasonal sales event, and I’ve rounded up all the deals you won’t want to miss down below.

Amazon Fire TV Stick deals