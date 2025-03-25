Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now

Deals
By published

Fire TV Sticks start from just $19 in Amazon's seasonal sale

An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If there’s one thing you can depend on when an Amazon sales event rolls around it’s big discounts on the retailer’s own product range.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hasn’t bucked that trend, and right now we’re seeing some of the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks discounts of 2025.

The deals start from just $19, right now you can pick up the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a very sizable 43% discount. It’s dropped from its regular price of $34, and is the perfect entry-level model for turning an older model TV into a full-featured smart device.

However, if you want the best combination of 4K and increased performance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39. That’s a very healthy 33% off its full list price, even if it’s not quite the lowest price ever (it dropped to $32 during the Black Friday sales).

Every single model in the current Fire TV Stick lineup is on sale to mark Amazon’s latest seasonal sales event, and I’ve rounded up all the deals you won’t want to miss down below.

Quick links

Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $19 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.

View Deal
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24
Amazon Fire TVs
Amazon Fire TVs and devices are on sale from $17 — 5 deals I'd shop now
Amazon Device Deals
Huge Amazon device sale live — 13 deals I’d shop now from $34
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 19 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
The LG C4 OLED and the Sony Bravia 9 against a colorful background next to a badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal&quot;
Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals — shop Sony, Samsung, LG, and more starting at $309
Roku Deals
Huge Roku sale at Amazon — 7 deals on TVs and streaming devices from $17
Latest in Sales Events
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Photo of patio furniture
Hurry! Save up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories
Outdoor patio furniture
Wayfair's spring sale knocks up to 80% off patio furniture — 11 outdoor deals I'd shop for my home
The LG C4 OLED and the Sony Bravia 9 against a colorful background next to a badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal&quot;
Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals — shop Sony, Samsung, LG, and more starting at $309
Amazon Echo Deals
Huge Amazon Echo sale live from $29 — 11 smart home deals I'm shopping now
Amazon Big Spring Sale
I review keyboards for a living — here's 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale mechanical keyboard deals I recommend
Latest in Deals
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
a photograph of the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleaning up spilled cheerios on a hardwood floor with an amazon spring sales deals badge
I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor
This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Corsori 9-in-1 air fryer
I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon Spring Sale Galaxy S25
Amazon’s Spring Sale drops the Samsung Galaxy S25 to $734 — its lowest price ever!
More about sales events
Three gaming monitors from Samsung, MSI, and LG

7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more
Corsair gaming system

Save up to an incredible $400 on select Vengeance PCs from Corsair
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale

Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm on Tom&#039;s Guide writer Nick Harris-Fry&#039;s wrist
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now
a photograph of the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleaning up spilled cheerios on a hardwood floor with an amazon spring sales deals badge
I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor
This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Corsori 9-in-1 air fryer
I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Three gaming monitors from Samsung, MSI, and LG
7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more
Amazon Spring Sale Galaxy S25
Amazon’s Spring Sale drops the Samsung Galaxy S25 to $734 — its lowest price ever!
Shark HydroVac MessMaster floor cleaner
My favorite Shark wet and dry vacuum just crashed in price for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Corsair gaming system
Save up to an incredible $400 on select Vengeance PCs from Corsair
Person using the Command Clear Hooks to organize cables
I use these Command sticky wall strips to hang pictures and organize cables — and they're 34% off right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale