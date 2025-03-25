Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Fire TV Sticks start from just $19 in Amazon's seasonal sale
If there’s one thing you can depend on when an Amazon sales event rolls around it’s big discounts on the retailer’s own product range.
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hasn’t bucked that trend, and right now we’re seeing some of the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks discounts of 2025.
The deals start from just $19, right now you can pick up the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a very sizable 43% discount. It’s dropped from its regular price of $34, and is the perfect entry-level model for turning an older model TV into a full-featured smart device.
However, if you want the best combination of 4K and increased performance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39. That’s a very healthy 33% off its full list price, even if it’s not quite the lowest price ever (it dropped to $32 during the Black Friday sales).
Every single model in the current Fire TV Stick lineup is on sale to mark Amazon’s latest seasonal sales event, and I’ve rounded up all the deals you won’t want to miss down below.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109
Amazon Fire TV Stick deals
The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $19 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.
In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.
