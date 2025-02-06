Epic sale on Stanley, Yeti and Hydro Flask from $16 — plus discount on the Ninja Sip Perfect

A ton of our top-rated coffee mugs and water bottles are seeing price cuts

Stanley Deals
(Image credit: Stanley)
V-Day is approaching and if you’re hunting for Valentine’s Day gift ideas, I have you covered with these sales. A bunch of the best travel coffee mugs and the best water bottles from top brands are seeing epic discounts, and you truly can’t go wrong with these — because who out there doesn’t want to drink more water?

Right now you can get up to 35% off Hydro Flasks and up to 20% off Yeti over at Amazon. Plus, the viral Ninja Sip Perfect 16oz Travel Mug is on sale for $29 at Walmart. This is a small discount, but it’s the first time I’ve seen it on sale, and it’s in the gorgeous Perfect Pink color.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals on bottles and mugs. Plus, check out my favorite cheap Super Bowl TV deal.

Best Stanley Deals

Hydro Flask All Around Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid
Hydro Flask All Around Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid: was $24 now $16 at Amazon

This tumbler includes a press-in lid for good measure. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. The cup holds 16 ounces of liquid and fits in most cup holders.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20 at Amazon

With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug: was $32 now $21 at Amazon

If you're always on the move and need a coffee mug to keep up, this Hydro Flask with a handle is the perfect option. With a capacity of 24 ounces, it's incredibly durable yet lightweight to carry around. You can also get a discount on both the 6 and 12-ounce sizes.

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle: was $34 now $22 at Amazon

On sale for just $22, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in many fun colors.

Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel
Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $34 now $22 at Amazon

Travel in style, safety and convenience with this 32 oz tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors. For just $3 more, you can get the 40 oz tumbler in Bayberry Ombre.

Stanley The Tough-To-Tip Admiral's Mug Hammertone
Stanley The Tough-To-Tip Admiral's Mug Hammertone: was $31 now $24 at Amazon

As the name suggests, this Stanley's unique shape makes it sturdier and less likely to tip over! That's a lifesaver if you need to keep it on your dashboard. It's also vacuum-insulated to keep your drinks hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours and iced for up to 24 hours.

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

We rank this Thermos as one of the best coffee mugs for its heavy-duty construction. While it comes in at a hefty 15.6 ounces, it's incredible at keeping beverages hot and outperforming all its rivals in our tests.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle: was $30 now $25 at Amazon

The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle features AeroLight spun steel, which Stanley says makes it 33% lighter than other stainless steel bottles. That makes it awesome when you already have a lot to carry when you're out and about. It also has a flip straw for easy sipping.

Ninja Sip Perfect
Ninja Sip Perfect: was $34 now $29 at Walmart

The Ninja Sip Perfect takes your hot drink, turns it into the right drinkable temperature in minutes, and then keeps it there for hours. This genius technology means stocks are selling out fast. We tested it out and said it's definitely worth the hype.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon

Yeti Rambler Tumbler 25 oz
Yeti Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 at Amazon

This Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick for someone who is always on the go. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute, and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw: was $49 now $32 at Amazon

Available in three different sizes and many colors, everything about this water bottle with a wide mouth and a straw is simple — open it up, add your water and ice, and flip to sip. Your thirst will be quenched in no time. The insulated stainless steel design keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.

Yeti Rambler 36 oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 36 oz Bottle: was $50 now $40 at Amazon

This is an excellent deal if you want a reliable bottle to take on your travels. The YETI Rambler is designed to keep your drinks hot and cold for hours on the move. It has a double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat design, so there is no condensation. In addition, they’re dishwasher safe to save you time.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: was $149 now $110 at Amazon

Are you fed up with your hot drinks getting cold? The Ember Mug has an app that lets you set its temperature and keep it that way. For 80 minutes, you'll have the perfect beverage, and if you keep it on the coaster, you'll have it all day. This one is down 15%, but there are six other colorways with varying discounts.

