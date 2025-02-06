This is the Super Bowl TV deal I'd buy — this Mini-LED TV just crashed to $398 at Amazon

Many people will be splashing out on fancy OLED TVs to watch the Super Bowl this year, but if you’re not looking to spend too much, you can still get a great set. This is the cheap Super Bowl TV deal I recommend the most, and it comes in under $400.

Right now you can get the Hisense 55-inch U6N 4K Mini-LED TV for $398 at Amazon. This is $150 off its list price and an amazing deal for a Mini-LED TV. The only slight issue is that it sold for $299 briefly in December, but it’s still seriously tough to beat the value that the Hisense U6N offers at this price.

We currently rank the Hisense U6K at the top of our list of the best budget TVs, but that model came out in 2023 and is hard to find in stock these days. The U6N is the follow-up and brings forward many of the features we love.

For starters, the Hisense U6N has a super bright Mini-LED panel. This is rare to find in a TV at this price point and gives the U6N a serious leg up over the competition. While we haven’t put it to the test ourselves, Hisense claims this TV can reach up to 600 nits of brightness, which is a solid improvement over the peak brightness of 525 nits we saw when testing the Hisense U6K. Compared to most LED TVs, the Hisense U6N delivers more vibrant colors, with stronger contrast and better black levels.

You also get support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Plus and Dolby Atmos, helping shows and movies look and sound the best they can. And the Hisense U6N runs on the Google TV OS, which we like because of its well-organized interface and smart personalized content suggestions.

This is a budget TV, so there are a few downsides to discuss. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, so gamers will probably want to opt for one of the best gaming TVs with 120Hz or higher panels for smoother-feeling gameplay. And even though the U6N’s Mini-LED display means it delivers good contrast, it still can’t beat any of the best OLED TVs in terms of picture quality.

Still, the Hisense U6N is a good buy at this price, so get it while you can! For more savings, check out our Presidents’ Day sales coverage.

