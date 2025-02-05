11 Valentine’s Day gifts they'll actually want from $33 I'd add to my cart now

Valentine's Day is right around the corner — which means we've survived the cold foreboding month of January! Since we're now feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, it's time to celebrate our loved ones with a gift from the heart.

While a box of their favorite chocolates may suffice for some, I've lovingly collated 11 gifts I recommend buying from just $33.

If you're stumped for ideas, you can't go wrong with a pair of Beats Studio Pro Headphones at $179 for someone who loves music. The Ninja Professional Plus Blender at $89 is a top pick for home cooks, bakers and smoothie makers.

You could leave your shopping to the last minute, but we're hoping you don't have to by taking advantage of the deals below. Here are all my favorite Valentine's Day finds.

Best Valentine's Day deals

NEOM Massage Oil Candle for Sleep: was $47 now $33 at Amazon NEOM makes some really nice candles using 100% natural fragrances — and this one's great for your skin and your sleep. If you didn't know a candle could do this much, it can. Using a wonderful blend of lavender, chamomile and patchouli, it'll help you relax. Plus, the careful use of oils and cocoa seed butter will moisturize and hydrate your skin.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses: was $60 now $47 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals range means you can give the gift of flowers, but they'll neither wither nor wilt. Oh, and you can have a lot of fun building them. A wonderful gift for the crafty hobbyists out there and currently at 20% off. If there was ever a time to get discounted red roses, it's now. Plus, there's a massive Lego sale on right now to enjoy.

Patagonia Daypack 30L: was $129 now $63 at Patagonia The Daypack 30L is a signature backpack in Patagonia's excellent outdoor range — and it's the largest of their daypack line. For the love in your life that needs a bag to get them through their day, whether it's hitting the gym after work or commuting with a laptop, this will do the trick. It features a 15" laptop sleeve, a breathable back panel and a bike light clip so you can be spotted during these dark winter days.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149 now $99 at Keurig A hot cup of joe in under a minute? That's what the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker can do, and you only need to press one button. It's not just coffee you'll get though, but tea, hot cocoa, and iced beverages for the beverage lovers in your life. It'll take three different cup sizes, depending on how thirsty you're feeling, and it's currently $50 off with no fancy codes needed.

Polaroid Now Instant Camera: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Capture those loved-up moments, or just snap a few shots of your day-to-day life with this epic instant camera from Polaroid. It's a bundle, too, meaning for just $129 you'll get the point-and-shoot camera alongside a pack of film for 16 photos. The internal battery charges via USB-C, so you don't have to waste any cash on replacing them either. We don't keep physical photos these days, but with this piece of kit, you can.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: was $179 now $152 at Amazon Fed up of your hot drinks getting cold? The Ember Mug literally has an app that'll let you set its temperature — and keep it that way. For 80 minutes, you'll have the perfect beverage and, if you keep it on the coaster, you've got all day. This one's down 15%, but there's six other colorways to choose from with varying discounts.

Beats Studio Pro: was $199 now $179 at Amazon For the music lover in your life, the gift of a great pair of headphones will be sure to impress. When we gave the Beats Studio Pro a full review, we were impressed with the boosted battery life and noise cancellation - though we weren't sure about the price. Well, right now they're currently $20 off.

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $279 at Amazon With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, there's a little bit of a discount to be had on the current gen console. We may say a little, but any discount on a Nintendo product is something to celebrate. And if you're looking to celebrate your loved one that likes a bit of cozy gaming, then this is an excellent buy.