Epic Nike sale slashes prices on sneakers and apparel — 21 deals I’d shop ahead of Black Friday

Although Black Friday is still weeks away, Nike has already started discounting must-have apparel and sneakers from their fall and winter collection. From comfy hoodies you can wear in cold weather to lightweight gym gear, it's never too soon to stock up for the season.

Nike's current sale has something for everyone — and many pieces are a whopping 40% off. As the go-to brand for running gear, I recommend snagging a pair of men's Nike Structure 25 — named the best Nike shoe for stability — for just $98. If you're looking for something cozy to throw on between workouts, the women's Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece is just $57 right now.

Below I've picked 21 of the best Nike deals that are worth grabbing before Black Friday. For more ways to save, check out our Nike promo codes roundup.

Best Nike sneaker deals

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $63 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Air Max SC Shoes (Women's): was $90 now $67 @ Nike

The Nike Air Max SC’s offer an old school look, but with added comfort. Lightweight cushioning makes them durable for all-day wear and the mix of materials makes it a comfy choice of sneakers. There’s a variety of colors on sale, with varying discount prices.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Shoes (Men's): was $105 now $88 @ Nike

These mid vintage sneakers from Nike summon the retro style with a modern twist. There’s a leather and synthetic upper for both comfort and support. Plus, in colder weather, it’s always a benefit not to have your ankles exposed. A throwback to ‘77 in a simple color.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes (Women's): was $115 now $88 @ Nike

These stylish shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean.

Nike Structure 25 (Men's): was $140 now from $98 @ Nike

The best Nike shoe for stability has been discounted in this sale. These shoes are ideal if you have flat feet or overpronate, as their supportive fit prevents your feet from rolling inwards with each step. These reliable shoes are durable and provide good value for money, too.

Nike InfinityRN 4 (Men's): was $160 now from $111 @ Nike

The Infinity Run 4 is the latest iteration of Nike's Infinity line. It's a good all-rounder — comfortable enough for easy and recovery runs, while still being supportive enough to wear in the gym. Our Nike Infinity Run 4 review also said this is a solid shoe for beginner runners.

Nike Air Max 97 (Men's): was $175 now $129 @ Nike

Inspired by Japanese Bullet Trains, the curved ripples of the Air Max 97 are eye-catching in whichever color you opt for, but these shoes are also incredibly comfortable and pair nicely with just about anything.

Nike Invincible 3 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $190 now $133 @ Nike

The Nike Invincible 3s have a place in our best running shoes for good reason. Applauded for their max-cushioning, the thick stack of ZoomX foam will help you feel like you’re floating on air, not stomping the sidewalk. High support and even higher responsiveness to suit your running style.

Best Nike apparel deals

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks: was $22 now from $18 @ Nike

There are socks for working out and socks for everyday use. However, these Nike socks handle both. They're seriously comfortable, with a supportive arch band and a cushioned heel and toe. And at this price, they're a bargain.

Nike Indy Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra (Women's): was $38 now $22 @ Nike

Made from ribbed fabric and using a seamless design, the bra wears like a second skin. The bra is moisture-wicking and has a strappy back, offering light support with removable padding.

Nike Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $26 @ Nike

This simple long-sleeve t-shirt features the Nike swoosh logo with a soft, lightweight feel for everyday comfort. Wear it to class, the gym or just for lounging around at home.

Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $55 now from $27 @ Nike

Just because the weather is getting cooler, that doesn't mean your workout won't be hot. That's why you'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind.

Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $60 now $40 @ Nike

The Nike Dri-Fit One leggings are versatile and reliable, with a high waist and non-sheer fabric for full coverage. Dri-Fit technology wicks sweat, keeping you cool and dry through any workout. Plus, they feature two drop-in side pockets and a pocket at the waistband so you can keep your items close while you work out.

Nike Oversized Cropped Hoodie (Women's): was $75 now $42 @ Nike

Smooth on the outside and fuzzy on the inside, this fleece helps keep you warm while still being breezy. We're also loving this brown color that's perfect for fall.

Nike Therma Fitness Pants (Men's): was $65 now from $43 @ Nike

Take up to 32% off the Nike Therma Fitness Pants, which will add an extra layer of comfort to your next outdoor workout or your next lounge session on the couch. Nike’s Therma-FIT technology helps manage your natural body heat, and the soft fleece liner is complemented by a stretchable fit.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Cropped V-Neck Top (Women's): was $75 now $57 @ Nike

This stylish-yet-comfortable loungewear top is made of midweight fleece, making it casual enough to wear around the house yet elevated enough to wear out and about. Its dropped shoulder gives it a cozy and relaxed look without being too bulky.

Nike Windrunner High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Pants (Women's): was $90 now from $76 @ Nike

A super stylish pair of pants, these Nike Windrunners have been slashed to $76. These water-resistant pants are perfect for all kinds of weather, and their lightweight fabric means they'll keep you cool while working out. Right now, all the sizes are in stock in this discounted White/Black colorway.

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $125 now $81 @ Nike

These Tech Fleece Joggers are both comfy and warm, which is the perfect combination for fall weather while maintaining the sleek design of Nike. With 34% off, it’s a soft, streamlined, and cozy look that comes at a discount price without sacrificing the style.

Nike Universa Camo Leggings (Women's): was $110 now $82 @ Nike

These statement camo leggings are ironically an easy way to stand out at the gym or on your next run. They're flexible enough to accommodate deep squats, yet durable enough to withstand multiple washes. And here's one of its best features: there's a side pocket for your phone.

Nike Sportswear Fleece Windrunner (Men's): was $145 now $87 @ Nike

Yes, winter is still weeks away, but it's never a bad time to invest in a warm, fleece windbreaker. It comes in beige, a sleek two-toned option or an all-blue colorway.