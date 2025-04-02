Massive Skechers sale is live from $17 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd shop now
Amazon is slashing the prices of our favorite footwear
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale just ended, but don’t worry, there are still some great Skechers deals up for grabs. You can currently shop deals on some of our favorite footwear starting from just $17.
Right now you can get the Skechers Hands-Free Slip-ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker on sale from $35 at Amazon. They’re one of the best Skechers we’ve tested, taking the spot for the best slip-on sneakers. If you’re always leaving the house in a hurry, these are super comfortable and will help you save time.
Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and check out the deals I’d buy from $17 in Home Depot’s spring sale.
Best Skechers deals
Skechers Too Cozy Meow PJ Slippers (Women’s): was $40 now from $17 @ Amazon
Who could resist these slippers? Not only are they super soft with a fuzzy lining, they have a Memory Foam Footbed to support your feet throughout the toughest days of sofa-surfing. Best of all, they have cute cat faces adorning the front!
Skechers Camdenn-Metallic Skies Sneaker (Women's): was $24 now from $19 @ Amazon
These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot.
Skechers Jade-Too Easy Sneaker (Women's): was $29 now from $22 @ Amazon
The Skechers Jade-Too Easy Sneaker are on sale for a super-cheap starting price, and they're perfect if you need a simple, everyday shoe that's not too flashy. They have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, and if they get dirty, you can wash them in the washing machine.
Skechers Parson Sd-Gino Thong Sandal (Men's): was $44 now from $25 @ Amazon
Snag these Skechers starting from just $25. These are super comfortable with frayed fabric straps, and supportive Luxe Foam soles to keep you light on your feet all day.
Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $25 @ Amazon
Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.
Skechers Jade-kovos Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $26 @ Amazon
This eye-catching Skechers style is now on sale, starting from $26. I love the striking white, red and black colorway, and the fact that they have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll keep your feet cool and dry.
Skechers Summits-Outta Here Sport Sandal (Women's): was $55 now from $31 @ Amazon
I love the soft mocha colorway of these Skechers sandals, but they're also available in sleek black and navy if you prefer. These have a stretchy upper that Skechers bills as having "sock-like comfort," paired with a Yoga Foam cushioned footbed.
Skechers Reggae Slim-Coffee Run Sandal (Women's): was $55 now from $31 @ Amazon
Like the name suggests, these Skechers sandals are perfect for quick trips to the coffee shop. They have stretchy straps that are super comfortable and a supportive, cushioned footbed.
Skechers Meditation-Happy Daisies Flip-Flop (Women's): was $45 now from $33 @ Amazon
These Skechers are super pretty, and perfect for spring. They have flower-shaped gems across the foot strap with a stretchy back that'll keep them securely on your feet. They also have a comfortable Yoga Foam sole.
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $35 @ Amazon
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
Skechers Burgin-Tarlac Industrial Boot (Men's): was $65 now from $35 @ Amazon
These Skechers Industrial Boots are a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.1-star rating based on over 19,000 reviews. These have steel toes, puncture resistant soles and have an Electrical Hazard designation to keep your feet protected. However, they're super comfortable to wear thanks to their Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Skechers Cessnock Food Service Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $37 @ Amazon
These Skechers Cessnock Food Service shoes are beloved by healthcare and hospitality workers thanks to their slip-in design and Air-Cooled Memory foam insole. They also have non-slip outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.
Skechers Bulger Zenwick (Men's): was $65 now from $39 @ Amazon
These Skechers are impressively comfortable thanks to their slip-on design, Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and supportive Goga Mat Arch. They even have a faux fur lining for added coziness.
Skechers Summits High Range Hands Free Slip-in (Men's): was $75 now from $45 @ Amazon
The men's version of the Skechers Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze are now on sale. Although they're not suited to high-impact exercise, they're ideal for pretty much everything else, whether it's walking, yoga or dance cardio. They're extremely comfortable, slip on easily and stay firmly in place.
Skechers Delson 3.0-Roth Loafer (Men's): was $79 now from $50 @ Amazon
If you're looking for a shoe that looks smart, but is still comfortable, these Skechers loafers are an excellent choice. They slip on with no need to tie your laces, but have a super comfortable Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll make blisters a distant memory.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.
