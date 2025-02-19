Epic Crocs sale from $18 at Amazon — 15 deals I’m shopping now on clogs, slides and more

Whether you’re having a busy month or are spending time relaxing, now’s a great time to upgrade your footwear. Amazon’s Crocs sale has deals starting from $18 with some awesome discounts you don’t want to miss.

The ever-popular Crocs Classic Clog is on sale from $34 at Amazon. These are comfortable, perfect for casual wear and come in a ton of different colors. Plus, the Classic Geometric Slide v2 is on sale from $24 at Amazon. These have a cool sculpted pattern across the top that’s super unique.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to get the best deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Crush Butterfly Clog: was $69 now from $18 @ Amazon

These Crocs have a beautiful butterfly print adorning their chunky heels. Plus, they're on sale for a massive discount in certain sizes. If you want to score this flutterrific style, get it while you can!

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon

Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Classic Geometric Slide v2: was $49 now from $24 @ Amazon

These Crocs slides can be yours starting from just $24. Thanks to their unique geometric pattern, they really stand out and make a great addition to any Crocs collection.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $24 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now from $30 @ Amazon

Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!

Crocs Swiftwater Sandal: was $34 now from $30 @ Amazon

As if Crocs couldn't get better for the beach, these Swiftwater Sandals are perfect to glide through the water and across the sand. Even if you're just out running errands, they do the job well there too.

Crocs Translucent Marbled Clog: was $59 now from $33 @ Amazon

This is one of my favorite Crocs styles on the market! Not only do they have a swirled marble pattern on the soles, the upper is translucent, just like the jelly shoes I loved to wear at the beach when I was a kid. There are four color options to choose from, but I like the Fuchsia Fun color best because it reminds me of Neapolitan ice cream.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now from $34 @ Amazon

These trendy platform Crocs come in a range of colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree support for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.

Crocs Stomp Loafers: was $69 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Crocs loafers make a serious statement. Their color block design and chunky heels are great to elevate your look. Plus, they're super comfortable and supportive thanks to being made of Croslite foam.

Crocs Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boot W Snow: was $89 now from $39 @ Amazon

With these Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boots, not even the snow will be able to stop you enjoying your Crocs. These have an insulated puff collar to keep your feet warm and extra traction outsoles to keep you steadily on your feet in less than ideal conditions.

Crocs Classic Geo Clogs: was $59 now from $41 @ Amazon

These Crocs have some serious wow factor. They're based on Crocs' classic clogs design and sport their signature comfortable Croslite foam. However, they're shaped into a geode-inspired pattern. The gold, silver, aqua and lilac colorways even have glitter embedded for extra sparkle.

Crocs Yukon Vista Clog: was $59 now from $44 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual style doesn't do it for you, this Yukon Vista Clog might do the trick. They have a vegan leather upper and a hook-and-loop closure strap. Due to their lightweight and durable construction, they're a great outdoor shoe that can be worn everywhere from the trails to the couch.