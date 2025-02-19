Massive Nintendo Switch game sale from $14 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy from Amazon, Walmart and more

Who cares about the Nintendo Switch 2 when you could be shopping epic savings on some of the best Nintendo Switch games? We know that Nintendo’s upcoming console will be backwards compatible, so now’s the perfect time to snag some deals on any titles you’ve missed out on.

For example, the recently released Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is on sale for $44 at Woot. This HD remake of the Wii original brings some of Nintendo’s finest platforming levels to the Switch. Plus, Best Buy is offering a great discount on a pair of must-play games — right now you can get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39 (each $20 off.)

Keep scrolling to see the Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend. Plus, check out the best Presidents’ Day deals you can still get from $19 at Best Buy.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $39 now $14 at Best Buy The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

NBA 2K25: was $59 now $19 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes. This version of the popular basketball sim has dropped in price, so now is the time to get on the court.

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Playing as a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach is the ultimate test of survival as you attempt to escape the spooky location while avoiding a range of threats. This more open take on the FNaF formula will delight longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince: was $59 now $29 at Amazon If you'd like to try a slightly more mature take on Pokemon, give Dragon Quest Monsters a try. It features a more in-depth story and a unique twist on the usual monster-battling system. Plus, there are hundreds of interesting creatures to add to your team and many tough boss battles.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $34 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59 now $37 at Walmart The classic platformer Epic Mickey has been given a new coat of paint in this remastering. You play as the iconic mascot and explore a Wasteland full of twisted settings and forgotten characters. Mickey's also learned a few new moves including a ground pound and the ability to sprint. Epic Mickey has never looked or played better than in Rebrushed.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $39 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.

Detective Pikachu Returns: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Detective Pikachu Returns is a light-hearted adventure game where you'll solve puzzles and make deductions alongside Pokémon's greatest detective. It's a great one to get if you loved the Detective Pikachu movie that released in 2019, although it does follow a slightly different version of events.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59 now $44 at Woot! With updated visuals and 80 action-packed stages, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is a classic platformer that's a must-play on the Switch. Join Donkey and Diddy Kong in their quest to reclaim stolen bananas from the hypnotic Tiki Tak Tribe, navigating challenges like mine carts, rocket barrels and animal companions in solo or co-op play.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.