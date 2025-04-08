Epic Apple MacBook sale knocks up to $500 off — 11 deals I’m shopping now

It's no secret that Apple makes some of the best laptops — and while MacBooks tend to run on the pricier side, you can typically save a couple hundred dollars during a sale. Plus, with Trump's tariffs potentially kicking in, you'll want to purchase those big-ticket item sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, there's a wide variety of MacBooks on sale at top tech retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, B&H and more. If you're looking to shop the latest and greatest MacBook Air, you can grab the MacBook Air 13" (M4/256 GB) for $50 off at Best Buy. Hoping to save big? Best Buy is knocking $500 off the 14" MacBook Pro (M3/512GB).

There are tons of MacBook deals on new and previous models that are certainly worth your attention. Fortunately, I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the best deals on the market. Here are my favorite discounted MacBooks to shop right now.

MacBook deals (M4)

MacBook deals (M1 & M2)

MacBook deals (M3)