Easter deal knocks up to 69% off our favorite cloud storage service

Easter is still a few weeks out. However, that's not stopping one of the best cloud storage services we've tested from offering an epic deal on its family plans.

Through April 21, pCloud is taking up to 69% off Family cloud storage plans. After discount, a 2TB plan costs $399 (was $1,289), a 5TB plan costs $599 (was $1,868), and a 10TB plan costs $1,049 (was $2,648).

All plans cover up to five members.

A cloud storage plan may not sounds like the most romantic gift, but in our pCloud cloud storage review, we called it a simple, but secure cloud storage option. We also a lot of the service's features. For example, you can play audio files from within pCloud as well as create playlists. That means that via the mobile app, you can listen to your playlists on the go. pCloud's video player is impressive too, with a picture-in-picture mode enabling you to play videos while continuing other tasks.

We also like that while almost all competitors charge a monthly subscription, you can pay pCloud a one-time fee for a lifetime plan. Although the upfront cost is higher, many users prefer it, as you can pay once and forget about it. Plus, with today's discount, you'll save even more.