Early Prime Day robot vacuum sales — 9 deals worth shopping right now

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

If you have pets and you're on a budget, this is the best robot vacuum you can buy. In our review, we were impressed with its superb cleaning performance for pet hair, dirt, cereal, and more at such a low price. It does have a smaller battery and it's a bit slower to clean than other robot vacuums, but with this $60 discount for Prime members, those two tiny negatives are easily overlooked.

Wyze Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

This newer model of Wyze's robot vacuum is slashed by $60 right now ahead of Prime Day. We titled its predecessor the best robot vacuum for hard floors, and this updated model offers the same 2,100 Pa suction power and even more features. It maps quickly with 7 sensors, allows you to customize the map with no-go zones and virtual walls, and can return to charge in the middle of a clean.

Shark AI Ultra: was $599 now $294 @ Amazon

The Shark AI Ultra just released within the past year, and it's already seeing a major 50% discount ahead of Prime Day. It features a Matrix Clean crisscross pattern to ensure no spots are missed, powerful suction on both hard floors and carpets, and accurate mapping and obstacle avoidance. Even better, this deal comes with the 60-day bagless base station for the vacuum to auto-empty itself.

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $379 @ Amazon

This is a limited early Prime Day deal, so if you've had your eye on Roborock's Q5 Pro+, act fast. For just $379 right now, you'll get a robot vacuum with impressive 5,500 Pa suction power, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, and excellent obstacle avoidance. You'll have to manually swap out the water for mopping tasks, but the vacuum will auto-empty its dust and debris into the charging base station.

Roborock Q8 Max+: was $819 now $519 @ Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day, the powerful Q8 Max+ in white is reduced by $300. This affordable robot vacuum offers strong 5,500 Pa suction power, an auto-empty base station for dust, and super customizable mopping capabilities with over 30 unique water flow levels to choose between. It also maps quickly and avoids obstacles effectively with Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: was $1,099 now $639 @ Amazon

If you're looking to save yourself from both vacuuming and mopping, this robot vacuum is one of the cheapest ways to do so right now. The Deebot T20 Omni comes with a large base station that allows the robot to auto-empty its dust, as well as grab clean water from one tank and empty dirty water into another tank after washing the mop pads for you. It mops your floors with hot water, holds dust for up to 75 days before needing a new bag, and offers incredibly powerful suction.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra: was $1,299 now $799 @ Amazon

This is hands-down one of the best self-cleaning robot vacuums, and it's discounted by a staggering $500 ahead of Prime Day. It can vacuum and mop with great cleaning performance overall, and it's very low maintenance. With its impressive base station, the vacuum will auto-empty dust, auto-fill the vacuum's tank with clean water, and auto-empty used water into the dirty water tank.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

We currently think the Roomba j7+ is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy, particularly for avoiding pet poop. In addition to great obstacle avoidance, this robot vacuum is capable of deep-clean mopping, powerful vacuuming, and intelligently lifting mop pads when going over carpets to prevent them from getting wet. After it's done cleaning, the vacuum heads back to the base station to auto-empty its dust and debris.