Early Prime Day deal — LG's amazing C4 OLED TV just crashed to lowest price ever

If I had to guess which TV will be the most popular during October Prime Day, (and even further ahead to Black Friday,) I'd say the LG C4 OLED. This is LG's latest mid-range OLED TV, delivering incredible visuals as well as excellent gaming features. However, you don't have to wait any longer for a seriously epic price drop.

Right now you can get the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $946 at Amazon. This is $250 off and the lowest price ever for one of the best OLED TVs. If you're craving a bigger screen, you can grab the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $1,596 at Amazon ($1,100 off.)

LG C4 OLED 4K TV Sale: deals from $946 @ Amazon

The LG C4 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and it made our list of the best gaming TVs too. Our LG C4 OLED review heaped praise on its incredible performance, as it delivered stunning colors, contrast and brightness in almost every scenario. Its powerful α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7 and smooth 120Hz refresh rate are forces to be reckoned with.

You also get access to a super low lag time of 9.2ms when using the TV's excellent Game Optimizer features. There's AMD FreeSync Premium on board to reduce screen tearing, and if you're a PC gamer, you'll be happy to know this TV can reach up to a 144Hz refresh rate when used as a monitor.

Unfortunately, the LG C4 OLED isn't all perfect. Its audio quality is just good enough, which puts it behind competition like the Sony Bravia 8 OLED. There's also no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts or support for HDR10+. However, the LG C4 OLED is still an excellent buy, especially after a discount of this size.

