Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale from $19 — 13 deals I'd get from Amazon, Best Buy and more

You might have your eyes fixed on those swirling Nintendo Switch 2 rumours, but I'm checking out these awesome Nintendo Switch game deals right now. Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers are slashing the prices of the best Switch games, meaning now is a great time to catch up on any titles you've missed before the release of Nintendo's next console.

Right now, It Takes Two is on sale for $29 at Best Buy ($10 off.) This is one of the best multiplayer experiences on the Switch, as you and a friend will have to team up to platform, puzzle and defeat bosses. This game also has a touching storyline about a family trying to pull together through tough times. Or, if you're after an engrossing single player experience, you can't do better than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $44 at Woot ($15 off.)

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals from across the web. Plus, check out the best deals on power banks to keep your console topped up on the go.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

It Takes Two: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

It Takes Two is a co-op adventure game where you must work together with your partner to complete puzzled and traverse creative platforming sections. The innovative level design is a constant delight. Even better, you can invite a friend to play through the entire game for free. There's no need for you both to purchase a copy.

Price check: $38 @ Amazon

Dave The Diver Anniversary Edition: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

This relaxing fishing game/management sim was one of 2023's biggest indie game hits. Explore the deep sea, haul in catches for your sushi restaurant, and uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole with Dave and his quirky cast of friends. This Anniversary Edition has extra content including a digital artbook and bonus mini-games. Note: the standard digital edition goes for $19 at Nintendo.

Price check: $31 @ Best Buy

Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

If you'd like to try a slightly more mature take on Pokemon, give Dragon Quest Monsters a try. It features a more in-depth story and a unique twist on the usual monster-battling system. Plus, there are hundreds of interesting creatures to add to your team and many tough boss battles.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was $39 now $34 @ Walmart

Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $37 @ Woot

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Price check: $51 @ Walmart | $53 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Price check: $54 @ Woot | $54 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Woot

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $47 @ Walmart