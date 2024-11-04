Epic early Black Friday sale at Home Depot — 15 deals I'd get now on appliances, decor and more from $7

Black Friday deals are getting closer by the day. However, if you want to beat the rush, there are some epic sales dropping early at Home Depot.

Right now, you can get up to 35% off appliances and special buy savings on bathroom furniture too. Plus, if you're still feeling spooky, you can get up to 75% off a range of Halloween decor. This is also great if you want to get some decorations to put away for next halloween.

Keep scrolling to see the deals I'd get in this Home Depot sale. If you can't get enough discounts, see our Home Depot promo codes page and this early Black Friday sale on Amazon devices.

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Halloween decorations: up to 75% off @ Home Depot

Halloween is over, and that means prices are crashing on Halloween decor at Home Depot. This is a great opportunity to snag some great deals for next year's Halloween display.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Mattresses: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Furniture & Decor Deals

StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $69 @ Home Depot

Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

Vevor Truck Bed Air Mattress: was $103 now $83 @ Home Depot

Although this is meant for use in the back of a truck, this air mattress is a solid buy if you just need a quick solution for relatives staying over the holidays. Then, when summer comes around, you can bring it out for camping trips.

Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6 in. Platforma Low Profile Bed Frame: was $125 now $100 @ Home Depot

If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $100. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.

StyleWell Glenville Cream White Rolling Kitchen Cart: was $269 now $228 @ Home Depot

This rolling kitchen cart gives you extra counter space when you need it and tidies away when you don't. It comes with two drawers and two shelves for storage as well as hangers for towels and dish rags.

Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $349 @ Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

8-Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set: was $1039 now $898 @ Home Depot

It may not feel like the best time to buy patio furniture is when you’re heading into the colder months, but this eight piece set gives you everything you need for outdoor dining no matter the weather. The metal frames are powder-coated, rust, and weather-resistant and the large umbrella will provide coverage for outdoor activities.

Appliance deals

VEVOR Digital Carbon Steel Safe Box: was $126 now $98 @ Home Depot

Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.

Frigidaire 24 in. Stainless Steel Front Control Smart Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher: was $419 now $298 @ Home Depot

Coming with normal and heavy wash systems and an energy save mode, this dishwasher is a solid addition to your living space. It also runs very quietly.

Magic Chef 23.4" Beverage Cooler: was $539 now $399 @ Home Depot

If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.