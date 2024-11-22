Dyson Black Friday sale — 5 deals I'd shop from $299
Save big on these top-rated vacuums and hair care products
From stylish cordless vacuums to game-changing hair care products, Dyson is renown for its top-rated and expensive appliances. However, now that the Dyson Black Friday sale is live, many of our favorite appliances are on sale.
For a limited time, Dyson is taking up to $300 off select appliances. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Dyson all year. The sale includes some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested, so below I've rounded up my top deals. For more deals, check out our Black Friday deals guide and Dyson promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Dyson Black Friday sale
- Dyson Digital Slim: was 499 now $249
- Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519 now $299
- Dyson Supersonic: was $429 now $329
- Dyson V11 Extra: was $599 now $349
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $649 now $399
Black Friday Dyson deals
Designed to be super light, this cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of suction power, three settings and a handy LCD. Its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from all types of flooring and it also comes with a crevice tool, combination nozzle and wall-mounted storage bracket.
The Dyson V8 Absolute gets you up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. It also comes with two cleaning heads, the Hair Screw Tool (to pick up long hair without tangles), and two additional attachments. We also like that it features HEPA filtration and an additional cleaner head for hard floors.
The Dyson Supersonic is the hair dryer that changed the game. With intelligent heat control and focused airflow, it dries hair faster while protecting it from heat damage. It also includes magnetic attachments for versatile styling options.
This is the sweet spot in Dyson's cordless lineup. The V11 hits the perfect balance of power and battery life, and at $250 off, it's actually reasonable for what you're getting. The digital display which shows remaining runtime is genuinely useful, and the auto-adjust feature means you're not constantly switching heads between floors. If you've been waiting to go cordless, this is your moment.
The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easer to maneuver than previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.