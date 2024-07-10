Don't wait for Prime Day — 7 epic appliance deals live at Walmart now
Save on coffee machines, air fryers, fridges and more.
The Walmart Deals event ends on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). However, there's still time to score sizable discounts on home essentials. Everything from coffee makers to air fryers are on sale.
Whether you're looking for a coffee maker for under $25, an ice maker for $56, or an iced coffee maker for under $50, there's something for you. There's even the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer for less than $70, and a handy mini fridge to keep your summer beverages cool. Here are the best deals I've found at Walmart today. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes).
Best Walmart applicance deals
Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker: was $39 now $24 @ Walmart
This 12-cup coffee machine is programmable to set your coffee ready for when you are, and it has an automatic safety shut-off after two hours of inactivity.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $125 now $49 @ Walmart
This nifty coffee maker is tiny but offers both hot and cold coffee over ice. It's capable of filling four cups before needing to be refilled and comes with Strawberry Acai K-Cup pods to get you started.
Simzlife Ice Maker: was $129 now $56 @ Walmart
Need your own ice? This handy countertop ice machine can create ice in just six minutes, and cleans itself when you're done — perfect for a quick top-up during the commercial break.
PowerXL Air Fryer: was $129 now $60 @ Walmart
This air fryer offers roasting, baking, and grilling in one appliance, and has a toaster oven included, too. That makes it ideal for saving space — and it includes a recipe book, too.
Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 @ Walmart
One of the most well-known air-fryer brands around, this Ninja is reduced by $20, but you can save an additional $10 on the blue, red, or white colorway options. This model is great at consistently cooking your food throughout as it offers even air circulation throughout.
Piezano Pizza Maker: was $125 now $99 @ Walmart
You can't beat a good pizza, and this gadget makes it easier to cook them from home. You get control over the top and bottom heating so you can have your pizza crispy or a little softer, and it can cook a pizza in less than six minutes.
Simzlife 126 can refrigerator: was $269 now $159 @ Walmart
This slick fridge can hold 126 cans of your chosen beverages, and keep them frost-free. You can remove shelves as you need them, and there's a handy touch control to set the temperature. Plus, the glass door helps you know when to restock.
