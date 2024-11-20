DJI's Black Friday sale is live — here's the deals on drones, action cameras and more that I'd actually buy
Save up to 41% with these fantastic deals
Black Friday deals are materializing by the minute so that means if you've been keeping an eye on a particular product, there might be a sweet deal waiting for you. Been thinking of getting into drone photography or getting into action cameras? You're in luck. DJI's Black Friday sale is now live and yes, it includes some of the best drones and the best action cameras!
Both Amazon and DJI's eShop are offering fantastic savings. For instance, the DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo is currently 23% off at Amazon, so you can save $70 on an awesome 4K/120fps action camera. Meanwhile, from November 21, you'll be able to snag a sweet 20% discount on the DJI Air 3 at DJI — it's one of the finest drones out there and, if you gifted it, you'd earn a lot of brownie points.
I test drones and cameras for a living so I know which products are worth recommending. Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals in DJI's Black Friday sale and the good news is there are great discounts in both the U.S. and U.K.
Quick links
- DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was $139 now $89 / was £145 now £85
- DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard combo: was $299 now $229
- DJI Air 3 Fly More combo: was $1,549 now $1,240 (from November 21)
- DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure combo: was $299 now $269
- DJI Mini 4K Fly More combo: was £399 now £319
DJI Black Friday deals
Looking for a fantastic gimbal for your smartphone to shoot stable footage? Look no further than the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 which is currently 36% off. Equipped with ActiveTrack 6.0, the Osmo Mobile 6 can accurately track any subject, and you get silky smooth shots thanks to the 3-axis design. The Osmo Mobile 6 is also currently 41% off in the U.K. and if you use your smartphone for lots of video work, you need it in your arsenal.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 packs some powerful features, such as 4K/120fps video, 10-bit D-Log color recording, and lovely image quality thanks to its 1/1.3” CMOS sensor. In our DJI Osmo Action 4 review, we noted that this action camera comes with cool mounting options, looks fantastic, is rugged, and offers good internal audio too. This deal is too good to pass up on.
From November 21, you'll be able to get one of our favorite drones for less. That's right: the DJI Air 3 is getting a big price drop. It's a brilliant drone that can capture 4K/60fps HDR videos, and detailed medium and tele shots with its dual camera system. With a 46-minute flight time, you can rest assured you're getting bang for your buck. If you don't want the new Air 3S at full price, the Air 3 is very easy to recommend in its stead.
Alongside its sibling, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure combo is also currently on sale. You get the camera, of course, three Extreme batteries, a horizontal-vertical protective frame, two rubber lens protectors, two quick-release adapter mounts, a flat adhesive base, two locking screws, a PD Cable, a multifunctional battery case, a 1.5m extension rod, and two DJI Logo Stickers. That's a lot for such a low price! In our DJI Osmo Action 3 review, we love this camera for its solid video capabilities and innovative mounting options.
For my U.K. compatriots: have I got a crazy deal for you. Want a 4K drone but don't want to bother with CAA/FAA restrictions? The DJI Mini 4K Fly More combo has just dropped in price and it features some pro specs. Not only can you capture 4K/30fps footage, but you also get access to QuickShots and panoramas with a 31-minute flight time. This small-but-mighty drone can also transmit a live feed for 10km (6.21 miles) to the included RC-2 controller. I'm definitely getting this deal this Black Friday.
I love drones and action cameras. Flying a drone brings me peace of mind and unleashes my creative potential, which is why I'd recommend getting a drone right away. And there's no better time than during DJI's Black Friday sales. I'm eyeing up the DJI Mini 4K which is currently 20% off at Amazon U.K. but Americans will be happy to know that you can get the fantastic DJI Air 3 Fly More combo for 20% off at DJI come November 21.
If you're looking for Black Friday deals, make sure you check out our Black Friday deals live blog where we cover the best deals — from laptops and TVs to cameras and audio gear.
