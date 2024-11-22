Columbia’s Black Friday sale knocks 50% off the entire site — 13 deals I’d shop on jackets, fleeces and more
Plus, get a $25 bonus when you spend $125 at Columbia
As the temperatures begin to drop, the desire to stock up on cozy, cold-weather essentials tends to ramp up. Fortunately, Columbia's Black Friday sale has everything you need to stay warm this fall, winter and beyond.
Right now, Columbia is hosting an epic sale with 50% off its entire site. That means everything from jackets and fleeces to vests and sweaters are on sale, with deals starting at just $17. To sweeten an already great deal, you'll also receive a $25 bonus when you spend $125 (and free shipping)!
Whether you need to upgrade your winter wardrobe or you're doing some early holiday shopping for friends and family, Columbia has everything you need for the season (and forecast) ahead. Check out my 13 favorite outerwear deals from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop Columbia's sitewide Black Friday sale
- Columbia Castle Dale Fleece Vest: was $35 now $17
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece: was $50 now $25
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket: was $65 now $27
- Columbia Fire Side Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $75 now $37
- Columbia Sherpa Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $80 now $40
- Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50
- Columbia Karis Gale II Long Jacket: was $105 now $52
- Columbia Slope Edge II Jacket: was $120 now $60
- Columbia Cascadian Peaks Insulated Jacket: was $120 now $60
- Columbia Alpine Action II Jacket: was $180 now $90
- Columbia Mazama Trail Rain Shell: was $230 now $138
- Columbia Apres Arson II Down Jacket: was $300 now $150
Women's Columbia Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. Plus, we love this burgundy color for fall.
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this velvety-soft, long jacket that's crafted of fluffy high-pile fleece both inside and out, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures. It also features a 2-way zipper that lets you open the front from the bottom for ease of movement.
The perfect everyday fleece, this fuzzy full zip is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll find any excuse to throw this toasty layer on.
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.
It's no secret that long winter jackets can be a bit restricting — but this version from Columbia was made to move. It features a 2-way center-front zipper so you can zip up or down. It also features water-resistant fabric that repels water, so you stay dry in mildly wet conditions.
Come rain or shine, drizzle or downpour, the Mazama Trail Rain Shell was made for the extra mile. This vented jacket is an excellent choice for all-season hikers, featuring Omni-Teach 3D tech to shed water and allow excess heat to escape. Roomy hand pockets, a drawcord-adjustable hood, and a stretchable fit make this jacket a contender for your closet space.
Bundle up in this parka style down jacket! The waterproof and breathable jacket features a removable hood, zippered pockets and comfortable cuffs with thumbholes. It's great for just about everything winter-related including skiing.
Men's Columbia Deals
This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
Stay cozy in this ultra-soft fleece that zips up tight for any adventure. Just like the women's version mentioned above, the lightweight fleece is perfect for throwing on when heading outdoors. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and will be an outdoor staple this fall.
This everyday jacket can be worn everywhere, from town to the trail. It features a warm thermal-reflective lining, toasty insulation and water-resistant fabric to keep you protected from the elements.
This insulated jacket offers the maximum amount of warmth, thanks to advanced thermal-reflective technology, an adjustable hood and seam-sealed construction to keep out the elements. It's also waterproof and breathable, so it's ideal for wearing during a fall or winter hike.
In the market for a ski jacket that can keep up with you on the slopes this winter? Look no further than this waterproof and breathable jacket that's lined with thermal-reflective technology and offers the perfect amount of warmth. Plus, it’s packed with pockets for your ski pass, goggles and other mountain essentials.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.