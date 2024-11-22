Columbia’s Black Friday sale knocks 50% off the entire site — 13 deals I’d shop on jackets, fleeces and more

As the temperatures begin to drop, the desire to stock up on cozy, cold-weather essentials tends to ramp up. Fortunately, Columbia's Black Friday sale has everything you need to stay warm this fall, winter and beyond.

Right now, Columbia is hosting an epic sale with 50% off its entire site. That means everything from jackets and fleeces to vests and sweaters are on sale, with deals starting at just $17. To sweeten an already great deal, you'll also receive a $25 bonus when you spend $125 (and free shipping)!

Whether you need to upgrade your winter wardrobe or you're doing some early holiday shopping for friends and family, Columbia has everything you need for the season (and forecast) ahead. Check out my 13 favorite outerwear deals from the sale.

Women's Columbia Deals

Columbia Fire Side Long Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $75 now $37 at Columbia Sportswear From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this velvety-soft, long jacket that's crafted of fluffy high-pile fleece both inside and out, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures. It also features a 2-way zipper that lets you open the front from the bottom for ease of movement. Read more ▼

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. Read more ▼

Columbia Karis Gale II Long Jacket: was $105 now $52 at Columbia Sportswear It's no secret that long winter jackets can be a bit restricting — but this version from Columbia was made to move. It features a 2-way center-front zipper so you can zip up or down. It also features water-resistant fabric that repels water, so you stay dry in mildly wet conditions. Read more ▼

Columbia Mazama Trail Rain Shell: was $230 now $138 at Columbia Sportswear Come rain or shine, drizzle or downpour, the Mazama Trail Rain Shell was made for the extra mile. This vented jacket is an excellent choice for all-season hikers, featuring Omni-Teach 3D tech to shed water and allow excess heat to escape. Roomy hand pockets, a drawcord-adjustable hood, and a stretchable fit make this jacket a contender for your closet space. Read more ▼

Men's Columbia Deals

Columbia Castle Dale Fleece Vest: was $35 now $17 at Columbia Sportswear This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth. Read more ▼

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover: was $45 now $22 at Columbia Sportswear Stay cozy in this ultra-soft fleece that zips up tight for any adventure. Just like the women's version mentioned above, the lightweight fleece is perfect for throwing on when heading outdoors. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale. Read more ▼

Columbia Cascadian Peaks Insulated Jacket: was $120 now $60 at Columbia Sportswear This insulated jacket offers the maximum amount of warmth, thanks to advanced thermal-reflective technology, an adjustable hood and seam-sealed construction to keep out the elements. It's also waterproof and breathable, so it's ideal for wearing during a fall or winter hike. Read more ▼