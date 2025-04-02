Carhartt’s popular pocket t-shirts are only $14 on Amazon — shop my 9 favorite apparel deals now

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe this spring, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, the brand is currently hosting a sale on Amazon with 25% off their popular Pocket T-Shirts in all colors and styles. That brings the tee down to just $14.

The epic sale doesn't end there! You can also save up to 40% off Carhartt socks, joggers, hoodies and more — all perfect additions to your closet this spring. If you're familiar with the Carhartt brand, you know that sales like this are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.

When shopping Carhartt apparel, be sure to check all the colors in your size to get the best possible deals. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the Carhartt sale on Amazon. (For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes guide).

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt: was $19 now $14 at Amazon This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for spring.

Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.

Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's): was $32 now $20 at Amazon The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.

Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now $22 at Amazon Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.