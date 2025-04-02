Carhartt’s popular pocket t-shirts are only $14 on Amazon — shop my 9 favorite apparel deals now

Plus, save up to 40% on socks, hats, joggers and hoodie

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe this spring, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, the brand is currently hosting a sale on Amazon with 25% off their popular Pocket T-Shirts in all colors and styles. That brings the tee down to just $14.

The epic sale doesn't end there! You can also save up to 40% off Carhartt socks, joggers, hoodies and more — all perfect additions to your closet this spring. If you're familiar with the Carhartt brand, you know that sales like this are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.

When shopping Carhartt apparel, be sure to check all the colors in your size to get the best possible deals. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the Carhartt sale on Amazon. (For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes guide).

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Amazon

Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt: was $19 now $14 at Amazon

This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for spring.

Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now $16 at Amazon

Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and provide support for your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.

Carhartt Canvas Hat
Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $24 now $19 at Amazon

This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.

Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's)
Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's): was $32 now $20 at Amazon

The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.

Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's)
Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now $22 at Amazon

Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.

Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $69 now $38 at Amazon

This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain. 

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $47 at Amazon

Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.

