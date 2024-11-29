Our favorite camera for content creators is down to its lowest ever price — save up to $200 on the Canon EOS R50

Black Friday is finally here, meaning that Black Friday deals are at their peak. Which also means the new year is only a few weeks away, and you may be thinking about taking up a new hobby in 2025.

If you're thinking of picking up photography as a hobby or take your content creation to the next level, I've found the best Black Friday camera deal for you: the Canon EOS R50 is at its lowest ever price.

A fantastic camera for beginners, the EOS R50 is available in a few variants this Black Friday. You can snap up just the body for 15% off at Amazon or you can get the camera with the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens for just $699 — down from $799.

But the best discount is on the Content Creator Kit which includes the lens, a microphone, a tripod, and a wireless remote control. The Content Creator Kit is currently 15% off at Amazon which means you can get it for just $849 — lots of goodies for less!

Lowest ever price Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit: was $999 now $849 at Amazon The Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit is currently at its lowest ever price. Grab the bundle for just $849 which includes everything you need to make pro-level content. This includes a tripod grip, a microphone, a wireless remote control, and a RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

In our Canon EOS R50 review, we said that this. mirrorless camera is targeted at people who want to focus on both photo and video, but don’t need something as beefy — or expensive — as the full-frame Canon EOS R8 and Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

The EOS R50 is kitted out with some decent video credentials, and true to its hybrid moniker, it comes with strong photo specs too. The 24.2MP sensor captures detailed stills and you can record 4K video at 30p.

You also get optical and electronic stabilization, and Canon's fantastic autofocus system — it's the same as the one in Canon's pro-level EOS R5 and EOS R3. This means that you can track human eyes and faces, as well as animal eyes, heads and bodies, and even vehicles.

We gave the EOS R50 4/5 stars and it has held the top spot for camera for beginners on our best mirrorless cameras buying guide ever since. The Content Creator Kit gives you everything you need to step up from smartphone photography — or to make your content even better. Don't miss out on the kit being discounted by $150 at Amazon!

Don't forget to tune into our Black Friday deals live blog as we keep you posted on the best deals on all kinds of tech, apparel and accessories.