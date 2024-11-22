Black Friday deals that make great holiday gifts — 35 items I’m shopping for my friends and family

The holidays will be here before we know it — which is why I'm using Black Friday as the perfect excuse to get all my holiday shopping done early. Over the past few weeks, I've made a mental check list of all the items I think my family and friends will love — and today, I'm here to share it with you!

If you're interested in crossing a few loved ones off your holiday shopping list, you'll be pleased to learn that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy are stocking their shelves with must-have gifts — which also happen to feature major discounts.

From your favorite foodie to the fitness guru in your life, there's a little something for everyone on this list. Here are 35 Black Friday deals that make for great holidays gifts — many of which I'm adding to my own cart. Keep scrolling to check them out.

My Favorite Gifts

Columbia sale: up to 50% off sitewide

Right now, Columbia is hosting an epic Black Friday sale with 50% off its entire site. That means everything from jackets and fleeces to vests and sweaters are on sale, with deals starting at just $17. To sweeten an already great deal, you'll also receive a $25 bonus when you spend $125 (and free shipping)! I've already loaded up my cart with fleeces I'm purchasing for my whole family. Read more ▼

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $72 at Amazon If there's someone on your shopping list who's notorious for losing things, kindly help them out by gifting them with the Apple AirTag. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. Read more ▼

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169 now $135 at Amazon Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks... Read more ▼

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Best Buy. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow. Read more ▼

Apparel Gifts

The North Face Big Box Beanie: was $30 now $20 at REI.com This super-soft beanie is made with 100% recycled polyester and features an oversize logo patch. It will give you a cool and casual style whether you're walking around the city or trekking through the mountains. It comes in three additional colors and will be your go-to this fall and winter. Read more ▼

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece: was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) This Lululemon belt bag is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season. The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter. Read more ▼

Project Cloud Ankle Boots: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more ▼

Lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie: was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US) You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out. Read more ▼

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 at REI.com Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale. Read more ▼

Home Gifts

Hydro Flask Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $34 now $26 at Amazon Travel in style, safety and convenience with this tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors. Read more ▼

Ugg Adalee Soft Faux FurOversized Throw Blanket: was $59 now $49 at Amazon This plush blanket made by Ugg is like having your favorite faux fur wrapped around your entire body. Made of extremely soft material, the lightweight blanket will be a staple in your home this winter whether you're reading a book or cozying up by the fire. It's the perfect gift for a friend or loved one. Read more ▼

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $109 at Amazon The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its gold hue. Read more ▼

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock: was $199 now $144 at Amazon Give the gift of great sleep this holiday season with the Hatch Restore 2. This is the best-looking sunrise alarm clock we've ever tried. Not only does it wake you with a gradual sunrise, but it can also work as a night light and sound machine. Read more ▼

Tech Gifts

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $99 off is still a great deal. Read more ▼

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable: was $249 now $179 at Best Buy Turn up the tunes this holiday season with a sophisticated turntable that doubles as a stereo. This Sony device is an ultra-sleek, fully automatic turntable package with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming to compatible speakers or headphones. Plus, it offers a reliable way to listen to your vinyl music collection. Read more ▼

Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Best Buy The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price. Read more ▼

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Read more ▼

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed. Read more ▼

Sports and Fitness Gifts

Adidas Classic 3s 2.0 Sackpack: was $22 now $16 at Amazon This Adidas sackpack is a perfect gym buddy, as it cinches closed easily and has space to store your kit, shoes and more. Plus, there's a zippered pocked on the front to store essentials like your phone or keys. Read more ▼

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $169 at Amazon A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying. Read more ▼

Lululemon The Lightweight Mat 5mm: was $84 now $69 at lululemon (US) Do you have a yogi in your life that could use a new practice mat? Look no further than this plush, lightweight yoga mat that features closed cell design keeps sweat and other moisture out. Any yoga-loving recipient will be grateful for this gift. Read more ▼

Nike Kiger 9 Trail Running Shoes: was $160 now $112 at nike Count on solid footing with the Nike Kiger 9 Trail Running Shoes. The multidirectional lugs on the outsole are designed to improve grip on rocky, unpredictable terrains. Grab a pair in the sale and save 29% while stocks last. Read more ▼

WalkingPad P1: was $399 now $319 at Amazon If you’re looking for an under-desk treadmill for Black Friday, WalkingPad’s lineup has been discounted on Amazon, including this $80 savings on the P1, which we already rate as the best value under-desk machine. Read more ▼

Foodie Gifts

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $17 at Target If you have a friend with a busy schedule, they will love receiving this simple, no-frills slow cooker from Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving its festive color. Read more ▼

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $49 at Amazon This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on a coffee-lovers counter, but it still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review. Read more ▼

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate. Read more ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you or a loved one is a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal to snag now. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review. Read more ▼