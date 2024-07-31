Huge MacBook sales from $649 at Amazon and Walmart — 5 deals I'd buy now

Students will start school and university soon, so now's the time to pick up one of the best laptops for college. And thanks to these back to school sales, it's a great time for everybody else to upgrade their laptop too.

Right now Amazon has MacBooks on sale from $799. This sale includes the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) for $899 at Amazon. It's our current choice for the best laptop on the market and this $200 discount brings it to its lowest price ever. Or, you can grab the older 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $649 at Walmart ($50 off.) It's one of the cheapest MacBook deals I've ever seen.

Keep scrolling to see all the best MacBook deals that are currently up for grabs.

MacBook deals — Best sales now