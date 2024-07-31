Huge MacBook sales from $649 at Amazon and Walmart — 5 deals I'd buy now
Huge MacBook deals across the web start from just $649
Students will start school and university soon, so now's the time to pick up one of the best laptops for college. And thanks to these back to school sales, it's a great time for everybody else to upgrade their laptop too.
Right now Amazon has MacBooks on sale from $799. This sale includes the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) for $899 at Amazon. It's our current choice for the best laptop on the market and this $200 discount brings it to its lowest price ever. Or, you can grab the older 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $649 at Walmart ($50 off.) It's one of the cheapest MacBook deals I've ever seen.
Keep scrolling to see all the best MacBook deals that are currently up for grabs. Plus, check out the massive Crocs sale from $14 at Amazon.
MacBook deals — Quick Links
- shop all MacBook deals at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon
MacBook deals — Best sales now
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H
MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon
Apple's MacBook Pro is on sale right now. This prosumer laptop houses the powerful M3 Pro chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. This base model has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) mini-LED screen, 512GB of SSD storage, the aforementioned M3 Pro chipset (that consists of an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU) and weighs in at just 3.5 pounds.
Price check: $1,699 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon
Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,249 @ B&H | $1,999 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.