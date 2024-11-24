Best Black Friday Pokémon deals: 11 deals on cards, games and toys from $12 I'd add to my cart now

Gotta catch 'em all — these Pokémon Black Friday deals, that is. Walmart, Target, and other retailers are already slashing prices on a selection of Pokémon titles. This includes some of the newest entries in the series, as well as plenty of trading card bundles and toys to gift the aspiring Pokémon trainer this holiday season.

Whether you're a long-time collector or a complete beginner to the Pokémon trading card game, you can find bundles from nearly every Pokémon generation on sale. Right now you can snag the fiery Pokémon TCG Charizard ex Super - Premium Collection on sale for $61 at Walmart, a full $30 off its usual retail price. If you haven’t yet dived into the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet is on sale for $54 at Walmart, a small but rare discount for GameFreak's most recent title. Target's also taking $10 off this seriously adorable Pokémon Jigglypuff Sleeping Kids' Plush Buddy for the Pokémon fan, young or old in your life.

So let's dive into the best Pokémon Black Friday deals worth catching before they're gone.

Pokémon Games

Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! (Switch): was $59 now $49 at Walmart Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. Plus it comes with a cute little Poké Ball accessory that lights up and makes sounds to bring your adventures with Eevee to life.

Pokémon Scarlet (Switch): was $60 now $54 at Walmart While our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review noted that there are some performance issues, there's still plenty of fun to be had here. So if you've been holding off on trying out Game Freak's take on open-world Pokémon, it's now seen a discount. Travel to the sprawling new region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet to battle gym leaders, uncover new Pokémon and, of course, catch 'em all...

Pokémon Trading Cards

Pokémon 2024 Paldea Adventure Chest: was $29 now $22 at Target This Pokémon bundle themed to Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region just hit a record-low price in time for Black Friday. With it, you get several booster packs, some ready-to-play promo cards, a squishy toy Pikachu, tech stickers, and more.

Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box: was $49 now $42 at Walmart While not the lowest price we've ever seen this Elite Trainer Box, it is a whopping $10 off, which is a solid deal. On top of nine Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade booster packs, you get plenty of extra goodies too, like a full-art foil promo card, a collector's box, dice, and more.

Pokémon Toys

Pokémon Labyrinth Game: was $17 now $12 at Target In this Pokémon board game, players help Gengar, Snorlax, Scorbunny, Eevee, Mudkip, and other Pokémon lost in a maze. Make your way through while blocking your opponents to be the first one to make it back and win.

Pokémon 2" Battle Ready Mini Figure Set: was $34 now $17 at Target At 50% off, this Target exclusive mini-figure set makes a great stocking stuffer for the Pokémon fans in your life. It includes a 4.5-inch Alakazam Battle Feature Figure along with a 2-inch Pikachu, Charmander, and more 'mons that look like they jumped right out of the games.