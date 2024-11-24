Best Black Friday Pokémon deals: 11 deals on cards, games and toys from $12 I'd add to my cart now
Save big on everything Pokémon
Gotta catch 'em all — these Pokémon Black Friday deals, that is. Walmart, Target, and other retailers are already slashing prices on a selection of Pokémon titles. This includes some of the newest entries in the series, as well as plenty of trading card bundles and toys to gift the aspiring Pokémon trainer this holiday season.
Whether you're a long-time collector or a complete beginner to the Pokémon trading card game, you can find bundles from nearly every Pokémon generation on sale. Right now you can snag the fiery Pokémon TCG Charizard ex Super - Premium Collection on sale for $61 at Walmart, a full $30 off its usual retail price. If you haven’t yet dived into the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet is on sale for $54 at Walmart, a small but rare discount for GameFreak's most recent title. Target's also taking $10 off this seriously adorable Pokémon Jigglypuff Sleeping Kids' Plush Buddy for the Pokémon fan, young or old in your life.
So let's dive into the best Pokémon Black Friday deals worth catching before they're gone.
Quick Links
- Pokémon Labyrinth Game: was $17 now $12
- Pokémon 2" Battle Ready Mini Figure Set: was $34 now $17
- Pokémon 2024 Paldea Adventure Chest: was $29 now $22
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box: was $49 now $32
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Stellar Crown Elite Trainer Box: was $41 now $36
- Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box: was $49 now $42
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 3.5 -151 Booster Bundle: was $66 now $49
- Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! (Switch): was $59 now $49
- Pokémon Scarlet (Switch): was $60 now $54
- Pokémon TCG Charizard ex Super - Premium Collection: was $92 now $61
Pokémon Games
Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. Plus it comes with a cute little Poké Ball accessory that lights up and makes sounds to bring your adventures with Eevee to life.
While our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review noted that there are some performance issues, there's still plenty of fun to be had here. So if you've been holding off on trying out Game Freak's take on open-world Pokémon, it's now seen a discount. Travel to the sprawling new region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet to battle gym leaders, uncover new Pokémon and, of course, catch 'em all...
Pokémon Trading Cards
This Pokémon bundle themed to Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region just hit a record-low price in time for Black Friday. With it, you get several booster packs, some ready-to-play promo cards, a squishy toy Pikachu, tech stickers, and more.
Walmart and Best Buy currently seem to be in a race to the bottom on offering the lowest price on this Elite Trainer Box ahead of Black Friday, which is good news for deal-hunters. It features Pokémon from The Teal Mask expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
This new-ish Elite Trainer Box is within a few cents of its lowest-ever price this Black Friday. It's also got a higher MSRP than Amazon is claiming (averaging at around $48), which makes it an even better value for the price.
While not the lowest price we've ever seen this Elite Trainer Box, it is a whopping $10 off, which is a solid deal. On top of nine Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade booster packs, you get plenty of extra goodies too, like a full-art foil promo card, a collector's box, dice, and more.
For fans of the original Pokémon games, this Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet booster bundle themed to the original 151 Pokémon comes with six booster packs that includes fan-favorites like Charizard, Pikachu, and even the elusive Mew ex.
Go, Charizard! This nifty bundle includes 10 booster packs from different Pokémon TCG expansions, a foil promo card featuring, who else, Charizard ex, as well as foil cards for its preevolutions, Charmander and Chameleon. And of course, a fiery card display that doubles as a Charizard figurine.
Pokémon Toys
In this Pokémon board game, players help Gengar, Snorlax, Scorbunny, Eevee, Mudkip, and other Pokémon lost in a maze. Make your way through while blocking your opponents to be the first one to make it back and win.
At 50% off, this Target exclusive mini-figure set makes a great stocking stuffer for the Pokémon fans in your life. It includes a 4.5-inch Alakazam Battle Feature Figure along with a 2-inch Pikachu, Charmander, and more 'mons that look like they jumped right out of the games.
I've been eyeing this adorable Jigglypuff plushie for my obnoxiously pink and nerdy office, and right now it's $10 off for Target Circle members. Rounding out at 18 inches, this plush is supersize and super soft. Note: Should you doze off next to it, we can't be held responsible for any doodles you wake up with on your face.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.