Awesome Amazon sale on Roku streaming devices and TVs — 5 deals I'd get now

Roku make some of the best streaming devices around, and they become even better value when on sale. Luckily, several of our favorite streaming sticks and Roku TVs have seen discounts on both sides of the pond.

For example, right now the Roku Streambar SE is $79 at Amazon. This clever device combines excellent Roku streaming features and a competent soundbar into one package. After this $20 discount, it's at its lowest price ever.

Plus, U.K. shoppers can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for £39 at Argos. This is the best streaming device we've reviewed, providing excellent performance and a great interface. Right now it's £10 off its usual price.

There are lots more Roku savings up for grabs, so scroll to the relevant section to see my favorite U.S. and U.K. deals.

Best Roku Deals (U.S.)

Roku Express: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is $10 off. If you have a 4K TV the options below are better, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

There's no better Roku deal than this one on the Streaming Stick 4K. This Roku streaming device isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite device period. We praised the petite streaming player for its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Roku Streambar SE is a great option if you need something a bit more affordable than the full-size Roku Streambar. It only has two speakers and no Dolby Audio support, but it's smaller than 10 inches long and is cheaper than its full-size counterpart. Plus, you still get all the same Roku smart TV features.

Roku 32" Select Series 720p TV: was $148 now $129 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If you just want a cheap smart TV and don't need 4K, then this 32-inch Select Series Roku TV is a great option. You get Roku's best smart TV features built-in at a below $200 price point. Just note that this TV's low resolution makes it best suited as an extra set in a kitchen or bedroom.

Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,198 now $998 @ Amazon

Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too. There are better TVs in its price range, but if you're a fan of Roku's interface, it's a solid choice.

Best Roku deals (U.K.)

Roku Express: was £30 now £20 @ Amazon

The Roku Express HD streaming device is a great option for updating a standard HD TV. If you have a 4K TV the options below are better, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this is the deal for you.

Roku Express 4K: was £49 now £24 @ Amazon

If you want a cheap 4K streaming experience, the Roku Express 4K is a great pick that offers a wealth of features and a voice-control remote. It's currently on sale for £29 at Amazon. However, we recommend upgrading to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (below) for faster performance.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was £49 now £39 @ Argos

There's no better Roku deal than this one on the Streaming Stick 4K. This Roku streaming device isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite device period. We praised the petite streaming player for its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

JVC 24" LT-24CR230 HD TV: was £129 now £119 @ Currys

This super-cheap JVC TV runs on the Roku TV operating system and is on sale from just £119. You'll get access to all your favorite streaming services, HDR10 and HLG support and a 60Hz refresh rate. However, due to its 720p resolution you probably won't want it to replace your main TV (we recommend sticking to 4K sets.)