AOC Black Friday gaming monitor sale at Amazon — deals from $139

Save big on these top-rated gaming monitors

Good news, PC gamers. If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, today's Black Friday deals are making it easier than ever to upgrade on the cheap.

For example, right now Amazon is taking up to $200 off select AOC gaming monitors with deals from $139. Below I've rounded up three epic deals you can get right now. For more deals, make sure to check out our Black Friday gaming monitor deals roundup.

Black Friday AOC Monitor deals

AOC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor
AOC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $179 now $139 at Amazon

If you don't require 4K resolution, the C27G2Z is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and 0.5ms response time. It sports an ergonomic (height, swivel, and tilt adjustable) stand that's also VESA compatible.

AOC 27" Gaming Monitor
AOC 27" Gaming Monitor: was $259 now $149 at Amazon

The CQ27G3S sports a QHD resolution screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Its Adaptive-Sync and Nvidia G-Sync support provide the most fluid, tear-free gaming experience. It also sports a frameless design and ergonomic stand.

AOC 27" Agon PRO OLED Gaming Monitor
AOC 27" Agon PRO OLED Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $399 at Amazon

The AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 is a 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. It supports HDR content and it sports an ergonomic stand.

