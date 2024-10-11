Amazon's October Prime sale is offering deep discounts on earbuds — these are our readers' favourites
Save on Apple AirPods Pro 2, Sony LinkBuds S, Nothing Ear (a), and more
If we've learned one thing while covering Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's that Aussies are rabid for deals on the best noise-cancelling earbuds. The category has been overwhelmingly popular during the Prime-exclusive sales event, and we expect that to continue until the sale comes to a close at the end of Sunday, October 13, 2024.
Unsurprisingly, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are the most sought-after buds during the sale, thanks to an exceptional AU$101 discount.
What may surprise you, however, is the budget-friendly EarFun is responsible for the second and third most popular buds, with the EarFun Air Pro 4 and Air Pro 4 earbuds selling like hot cakes thanks to their approachable price points.
These are followed by Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which is discounted by a massive 60% at the moment, making it no-brainer for Samsung Galaxy users, and Sony's WF-1000XM5, which are very popular despite being offered with a relatively small 15% discount.
Of course, as this is a Prime sale, the best discounts are reserved for Prime members. Thankfully, new customers can take advantage of a 30-free trial of the service. Read on to see the most popular earbuds deals during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Save AU$101
What's this? A significant discount on an Apple product? Unheard of as it may be, this actually isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), though it is darn close. Expect excellent noise-cancelling and transparency from these in-ears, and seamless switching between Apple devices. This model is the updated model which sports a USB-C charging case.
Save up to AU$54.96
Slicing 20% off the listed price, these EarFun buds have reached a low of AU$79.99 for Prime Big Deal Days. We gave these buds a big tick of approval in our review, as they boast some solid ANC, long-lasting battery life, and comfortable wear at an affordable price. We found that the sound quality was inconsistent across songs, but they were some of the best buds under AU$100 that we tested.
Alternatively, you can pick up the newer EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds, which also boast ANC and good battery life, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless support. Now only AU$ $119.90 AU$99.98.
Save AU$205.20
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have been superseded in recent months, but these are still fantastic premium earbuds which offer loud, bassy audio, good active noise-cancellation, and 360º spatial sound support. They definitely work best with Samsung smartphones, thanks to their end-to-end 24bit Hi-Fi processing. Now discounted by an epic 60% off the RRP.
Save AU$58
Okay, so this isn't the biggest discount out of this bunch, but Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 buds are so good that Aussies are buying them up anyway. Expect excellent, balanced audio with terrific ANC and transparency, and impressive battery life. These buds scream quality, but you'll have to pick the white colourway for the biggest savings.
Save AU$141.20
Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are truly excellent, offering fantastic noise cancelling and terrific sound thanks to impressive codec support. Right now, you can pick them up in the Moonstone Blue colour option at a decent discount, even if this isn't the lowest price we've seen on them. If you're in the market for a high-end pair of buds, you can go wrong with these.
Save AU$30
Nothing's discount isn't anything special, but these buds are. With ChatGPT integration (if you have a Nothing phone), these buds boast an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life, a fun transparent design and are cost-efficient compared to other earbuds of a similar nature.
Save AU$191.99
Sony's WF-1000XM5 is undeniably a great set of flagship buds, but if you're looking for something that's a little more affordable but offers a similar experience, Sony's LinkBuds S are the way to go. As explained in our 4-star review, the LinkBuds S buds are designed to be comfortable when worn for long periods, and offer good audio quality and noise-reduction, along with water resistance. They're also discounted by a massive 55% off the RRP right now. Also available in white.
Save AU$100
You don't have to pay big bucks for a quality pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, as JBL's Live Flex buds are now discounted by a whopping 50%. Enjoy JBL spatial sound and support for Bluetooth 5.3, along with 6 mics for crystal clear calls with practically no noise. This deal is for the Silver or Rose colour options.
