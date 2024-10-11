Amazon's October Prime sale is offering deep discounts on earbuds — these are our readers' favourites

If we've learned one thing while covering Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's that Aussies are rabid for deals on the best noise-cancelling earbuds. The category has been overwhelmingly popular during the Prime-exclusive sales event, and we expect that to continue until the sale comes to a close at the end of Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Unsurprisingly, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are the most sought-after buds during the sale, thanks to an exceptional AU$101 discount.

What may surprise you, however, is the budget-friendly EarFun is responsible for the second and third most popular buds, with the EarFun Air Pro 4 and Air Pro 4 earbuds selling like hot cakes thanks to their approachable price points.

These are followed by Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which is discounted by a massive 60% at the moment, making it no-brainer for Samsung Galaxy users, and Sony's WF-1000XM5, which are very popular despite being offered with a relatively small 15% discount.

Of course, as this is a Prime sale, the best discounts are reserved for Prime members. Thankfully, new customers can take advantage of a 30-free trial of the service. Read on to see the most popular earbuds deals during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $399 now $298 at Amazon AU Save AU$101

What's this? A significant discount on an Apple product? Unheard of as it may be, this actually isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), though it is darn close. Expect excellent noise-cancelling and transparency from these in-ears, and seamless switching between Apple devices. This model is the updated model which sports a USB-C charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $349 now $143.80 at Amazon AU Save AU$205.20

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have been superseded in recent months, but these are still fantastic premium earbuds which offer loud, bassy audio, good active noise-cancellation, and 360º spatial sound support. They definitely work best with Samsung smartphones, thanks to their end-to-end 24bit Hi-Fi processing. Now discounted by an epic 60% off the RRP.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $399 now $341 at Amazon AU Save AU$58

Okay, so this isn't the biggest discount out of this bunch, but Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 buds are so good that Aussies are buying them up anyway. Expect excellent, balanced audio with terrific ANC and transparency, and impressive battery life. These buds scream quality, but you'll have to pick the white colourway for the biggest savings.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Moonstone Blue): was $449.95 now $308.75 at Amazon AU Save AU$141.20

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are truly excellent, offering fantastic noise cancelling and terrific sound thanks to impressive codec support. Right now, you can pick them up in the Moonstone Blue colour option at a decent discount, even if this isn't the lowest price we've seen on them. If you're in the market for a high-end pair of buds, you can go wrong with these.