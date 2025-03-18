Amazon's early spring sale knocks 40% off vacuums — 15 deals I'd shop from Shark, Bissell and more
Spring has sprung with these epic cleaning deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale may be slated to begin on March 25, but we're already seeing some epic deals across every category — specifically when it comes to spring cleaning. Right now, the retailer is knocking up to 40% off vacuums from top brands like Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more.
One of my favorite deals is $100 off the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which was voted the best cordless vacuum in our guide. You can also grab the Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for just $99, or save $200 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum.
Now is the perfect time to deep clean your home — and these discounted vacuums are sure to help you get the job done right. I've handpicked 15 vacuum deals to help make your spring cleaning a total breeze. For more ways to save, check out more early deals from Amazon's spring sale.
Best Vacuum Deals
With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.
I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.
This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.
This cordless, lightweight vacuum is perfect for quick pickups. It charges up in just 4.5 hours and provides up to 20 minutes of cleaning at a time. It also comes with a removable, built-in hand vac that features an easy empty dirt bin and a washable filter.
The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed.
It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!
The Bissell CrossWave is a combination vacuum and mop that will leave your floors spotless in one sweep. It’s ideal for hard floors and area rugs, suitable for tiles, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum and more. Its two-tank technology keeps clean water and formula separate from dirty water and dry debris, so you always clean with fresh solution.
For a cordless alternative, this Shark model comes at a great price. It provides up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and comes with four tools to suit different spaces, including a Crevice Tool, Pet Multi-Tool and Anti-Allergen Brush. Useful features include LED headlights, which makes it easy to see under furniture, and a compact storage design — the canister clips directly onto the base. This is the cheapest it’s ever been too.
This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.
Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.
The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $150 off, taking it to the lowest price its ever been. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works in tandem with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.
If you’re after a slimline, upright cleaner, this Multi Floor 2 is easier to steer into those tricky spots. With powerful suction, it comes with an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, that automatically adjusts between floor types. Plus, it comes with a large capacity dust canister, and easy release — for longer cleaning times.
This robot vacuum from iRobot self-empties, cleans in rows and detects debris detect to focus on the dirtiest areas. The Roomba i3+ Evo also has cliff detect to avoid falls and brushes that avoid getting tangled with pet hair.
This robot vacuum — which was named our overall best robot vacuum — and mop combo promises up to a month of hands-free cleaning, thanks to a docking station equipped with a water tank and room for dust to empty. It also features Shark’s unique technologies to optimize cleaning for different floor types, tackle tough stains by repeated mopping, and prevent getting stuck in tricky areas.
If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.
