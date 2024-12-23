Amazon is offering next-day shipping for Prime members — 25 last-minute device deals I’m adding to my cart

Christmas is now just two days away — and if you're in desperate need of some last-minute gifts, we have a solution for you. Amazon is hosting a huge smart home sale with deals that could arrive at your doorstep as soon as tomorrow. But here's the catch: you have to be an Amazon Prime member.

Select Amazon smart home devices are available for free next-day shipping if you're a Prime member. For example, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is now 50% off and will arrive on December 24 if you order it today. The same goes for the Ring Battery Doorbell, which is on sale for just $59.

When it comes to tech, Amazon is the place to score huge savings on popular devices starting at just $17. To take advantage of these unbeatable Amazon hardware deals — that could keep potentially arrive by tomorrow — keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks.

Best Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $37 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $44 at Amazon This round display offers a different take on the smart screen format. Great for quick glances at weather, time, and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. The circular screen adds character while still handling all standard Alexa features.

Amazon Echo Show 8 : was $149 now $84 at Amazon Taking the Best Overall spot in our smart displays guide, the Echo 8 is a "great choice for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display that isn’t too big or too little." The 8-inch screen hits the sweet spot for video calls and content viewing. The improved camera keeps you centered in frame during calls, and the speaker quality works well for both music and podcasts.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 at Amazon The Echo Hub is a wall-mounted control panel that simplifies smart home management. The 8-inch touchscreen offers quick access to all your connected devices, from security cameras to smart lights, while keeping a low profile on your wall. Perfect for those tired of juggling multiple apps or hunting for their phone to adjust simple things like thermostats or lights.

Best Ring Deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Ring Battery Doorbell w/ Ring Indoor Cam: was $139 now $79 at Amazon Ring's newest video doorbell is bundles with a Ring Indoor Cam for $40 less than if you were to buy them seperately. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 at Amazon This security camera combines bright LED floodlights with 1080p video recording. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus' color night vision ensures clear footage even in darkness, while motion detection keeps you alerted to any activity. View live footage through the Ring app, and store recordings for up to 180 days.

Best Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter (note that the pink raspberry color cover is the only one still in stock). The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $539 now $479 at Amazon Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.

Best Amazon Fire Deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $99 now $49 at Amazon This is a sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. It even vomes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119 now $59 at Amazon Save $70 on this Amazon Fire tablet, a perfectly portable option with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display for streaming media, reading, and browsing the web. This HD 8 Plus tablet features a hexa-core CPU that's 30% faster than its predecessor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. For video calls and photos, the tablet's equipped with a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $94 at Amazon The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet : was $279 now $169 at Amazon Referred to in our review as "Amazon's best tablet yet", the Fire Max 11 proves Amazon can make a premium-feeling tablet. The sharp 11-inch display and octa-core processor handle streaming and gaming with ease, while the durable aluminum build and 14-hour battery life make it great for travel. Between the WiFi 6 connectivity, expandable storage, and clear video calling camera, it's a versatile tablet that punches above its price point.

Blink Deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $23 at Amazon Don't let its size fool you — the Blink Mini 2 packs some impressive features into its compact frame. This weather-ready camera handles both indoor and outdoor surveillance, with color night vision and person detection making it smarter than its price suggests

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $35 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell is affordable compared to the competition at its full price. With 40% off the regular price, it's an absurd deal. If you're an Alexa user and want a video doorbell with all the features for a low price, this is one to grab. It's an all-time low price, too.