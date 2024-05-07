Amazon has a huge Adidas sale from $7 on apparel and sneakers — 17 deals I’d buy now

Ready to get outdoors? Amazon is here to help with a massive sale on Adidas sneakers and apparel. In this sale, deals start from as low as $7 at Amazon.

Nothing beats a new pair of leggings, and currently the Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings are on sale from $7 at Amazon. Normally priced at $40, they're a steal after this discount. Plus, our favorite Adidas running shoes, the Adidas Ultraboost Light are on sale from $98 at Amazon. Make sure to snag this deal before it sells out.

Prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best possible deal. And if you're hungry for more, check out this Nike footwear sale with up to 50% off.

Adidas sale

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings: was $40 now from $7 @ Amazon

On sale starting from $7, these Adidas leggings are a steal. Made from cotton, they're soft and comfortable to wear. They're billed as feeling "like a second skin" and have a 4.5 star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Boys' Parma 16 Shorts: was $16 now from $7 @ Amazon

These Adidas youth Parma 16 shorts are a popular buy on Amazon, and for good reason. Made of breathable and lightweight fabric, they wick moisture during days on the pitch. They also have an adjustable fit thanks to the included drawcord. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now from $11 @ Amazon

These drawstring shorts offer the right mix of loose and snug so you can wear them out for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry and focused while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Women's Two Color Ottoman Golf Polo Shirt: was $60 now from $15 @ Amazon

This Adidas Women's Golf Polo has been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors. It's made of four-way stretch fabric and has a stylish curved hem. Make sure to check all the color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Women's Training Support Bra: was $45 now from $16 @ Amazon

The Adidas Sports Bra provides different levels of support for all bodies and sizes. Its targeted mesh panels increase airflow for cool relief as the heat builds. Sleek adiflex has a slick, cool-to-the-touch feel meanwhile AeroReady technology is there to help you stay dry and comfortable without any chafing.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Shorts: was $25 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Adidas shorts fit slim and have a drawcord on the waist for comfort. They're made of cotton with a bit of stretch for free and easy movement, which makes them a good pick for workouts or lounging around the house.

Adidas Men's Terrex Multi Half Zip Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $65 now from $32 @ Amazon

Score up to 50% off this Adidas Men's Terrex Half-Zip. Made of AeroReady fabric, it keeps you dry by managing your body's moisture. This T-Shirt is great for hikes or other outdoor adventures, as it's designed to be worn under a backpack.

Adidas Women's Future Icon Three Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie: was $49 now from $41 @ Amazon

Score this iconic Adidas full-zip hoodie starting from $41 at Amazon. Made of 100% cotton, it features a loose fit, a draw-string hood and two front pockets.

Adidas Men's Go-to Quarter Zip Golf Pullover: was $110 now from $57 @ Amazon

This Adidas quarter zip is discounted by as much as 65% in certain colors and sizes. Made of cotton and recycled polyester, it's soft to the touch and has a kangaroo pocket across the front.

Sneakers and Shoes

Adidas Unisex Adilette Slides Sandals: was $25 now from $12 @ Amazon

These sandals are great for a huge variety of uses: at the beach, at the gym locker or for walking around the house. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and their hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly, so you can get them wet and they'll dry rapidly. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoes: was $140 now from $34 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Adidas Pureboost 22 running shoes are on sale starting from just $34, making them a real bargain. These road-ready trainers offer a comfortable feel and fit.

Adidas Unisex Avery Running Shoe: was $56 now $32 @ Amazon

These unisex running shoes are not only a bargain at under $50, they also look fly as heck. More importantly, though, this entry-level sneaker has a reputation for comfort and longevity.

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe: was $80 now from $39 @ Amazon

We're huge fans of the Adidas Ultraboost collection — the Ultraboost Light is one of the best running shoes on the market — and for this price the Alphaskin is a seriously solid deal. More old-school and frankly much cuter looking than some of the other Ultraboost options, these are marked down in a wide range of sizes.

Adidas Women's Avryn Sneaker: was $140 now from $42 @ Amazon

With an origami-inspired design, these Adidas sneakers feature BOOST cushioning and BOUNCE energized foam. They also have Adiwear soles for increased durability. Make sure to check out all the color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Men's Courtflash Speed Sneaker: was $75 now from $48 @ Amazon

The Adidas Courtflash Speed are designed for the tennis court, with a breathable mesh upper, abrasion-resistant Adituff toe covers and durable Adiwear outsoles.

Adidas Men's Terrex Soulstride Flow Trail Running Sneaker: was $140 now from $78 @ Amazon

These Adidas trail running shoes are on sale starting from $78. Their molded sockliner, cushioned midsole and rubber outsole provide ultimate comfort. They're also made with 20% recycled materials.